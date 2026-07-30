Breaking
Trump says Board of Peace has reached agreement for disarmament of Hamas in Gaza
| Updated: 14m ago
Donald Trump has said his Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the disarmament of Hamas in Gaza.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Writing on Truth Social, the US President said that the "agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases".
It will reportedly include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory.
He also said the deal will pave the way for the establishment of a "new Palestinian government".
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.