The right-wing candidate lost in the final round of voting to incumbent left-wing President Lula da Silva, before fleeing to Florida

L: Donald Trump R: Flavio Bolsonaro. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump will not back Flavio Bolsonaro's claim to be Brazil's leader despite previously saying the election had been "rigged".

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Flavio Bolsonaro Arrives In Florida, Fleeing Brazil After Losing Election. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty

The Trump administration's posture suggests the president may be reluctant to cause a fresh crisis in relations with Brazil, which have gone through ups and downs in recent months. Another US official said Bolsonaro's political capital had fallen now that he is in self-exile. Many conservatives in Brazil who had expected him to lead the opposition in the coming years have criticized his flight. Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering and has vowed to lead the country's right-wing from his self-imposed exile. He fled Brazil on Tuesday, crossing into Argentina with his wife and two daughters. In a winding statement, Bolsonaro wrote: "I am the elected president and the criminals who stole Brazil’s election are part of a criminal organisation that has established a tyranny.”

Supporters of President Lula celebrate his 81st birthday in Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Argentine authorities said that Flavio Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters crossed a bridge into northern Argentina at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday before boarding a chartered aircraft at 11:30 p.m. Bolsonaro and his family then flew to Miami via Ecuador. It is unclear how Bolsonaro traveled from his home in Brasilia to the bridge crossing 750 miles (1,300 km) away or exited Brazil without the knowledge of Brazilian customs officials. But during that journey, Bolsonaro contacted multiple US officials regarding his departure, according to one of the US officials. In an ​open letter posted on X on Wednesday, Bolsonaro declared himself "the elected president." He then deleted that version and updated it with another letter in which he said he ​was Brazil's rightful "leader."

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes part in a rally with supporters in Brazil. Picture: Paulo Lopes/Alamy