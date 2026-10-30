Trump 'will not back Bolsonaro's claim to be Brazil's leader'
The right-wing candidate lost in the final round of voting to incumbent left-wing President Lula da Silva, before fleeing to Florida
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Donald Trump will not back Flavio Bolsonaro's claim to be Brazil's leader despite previously saying the election had been "rigged".
Listen to this article
The right-wing candidate lost in the final round of voting to incumbent left-wing President Lula da Silva, before fleeing to Miami, Florida.
A US official told the Reuters news agency Mr Trump had "no current plans" to support Bolsonaro's political claim, despite granting him a visa allowing him to enter the country.
Trump has said Brazil's election on Sunday looked "rigged" but has pointed out that he offered no endorsement in the hotly contested race.
The official pointed out that Trump has also said he gets along well with incumbent leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the 81-year-old former union leader who beat the odds to clinch reelection by 3.5 percentage points.
Read more: Flávio Bolsonaro denies he has fled Brazil after arriving in US following election defeat he claims was rigged
Read more: Flávio Bolsonaro flees Brazil for the USA following shock election defeat after Trump offers up visa
The Trump administration's posture suggests the president may be reluctant to cause a fresh crisis in relations with Brazil, which have gone through ups and downs in recent months.
Another US official said Bolsonaro's political capital had fallen now that he is in self-exile.
Many conservatives in Brazil who had expected him to lead the opposition in the coming years have criticized his flight.
Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering and has vowed to lead the country's right-wing from his self-imposed exile.
He fled Brazil on Tuesday, crossing into Argentina with his wife and two daughters.
In a winding statement, Bolsonaro wrote: "I am the elected president and the criminals who stole Brazil’s election are part of a criminal organisation that has established a tyranny.”
Argentine authorities said that Flavio Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters crossed a bridge into northern Argentina at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday before boarding a chartered aircraft at 11:30 p.m. Bolsonaro and his family then flew to Miami via Ecuador.
It is unclear how Bolsonaro traveled from his home in Brasilia to the bridge crossing 750 miles (1,300 km) away or exited Brazil without the knowledge of Brazilian customs officials.
But during that journey, Bolsonaro contacted multiple US officials regarding his departure, according to one of the US officials.
In an open letter posted on X on Wednesday, Bolsonaro declared himself "the elected president." He then deleted that version and updated it with another letter in which he said he was Brazil's rightful "leader."
Bolsonaro left Brazil in defiance of a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports, flying in to Miami’s Opa Locka executive airport with his wife and two daughters after travelling via Argentina and Ecuador.
Half an hour after they disembarked and walked into the US Customs building, a team of customs officers emerged holding umbrellas to shield a man from public view, whom they bundled into a waiting Ford Expedition car. It was unclear whether it was Bolsonaro.
The Bolsonaro departure was the latest chapter in a tumultuous period in Brazilian politics and in US-Brazil relations.
Bolsonaro's father was president from 2019 to 2023, then lost reelection to Lula and was jailed last year for his self-coup attempt. Lula himself spent 17 months in jail in 2018 and 2019 on corruption charges that were later annulled.
The US last year slapped sanctions on the judge overseeing the trial of the elder Bolsonaro and other Brazilian officials. Washington lifted the sanctions after Trump and Lula had a notably cordial interaction at the UN General Assembly.
During the campaign, Brazil objected to what it called attempts by some US officials to boost the Bolsonaro campaign, and the government has refused to seat the incoming US ambassador to Brazil, a close Rubio ally, in part due to those objections.
Reuters reported last week that two conservative State Department officials successfully pushed for the Brazil sanctions as well as terrorist designations of two Brazilian organized crime groups, measures aimed at tilting the election in Bolsonaro's favor.
Still, even as Trump has attacked the way Brazil conducted the election, he has refrained from criticizing Lula.
"I like Lula, I get along with him very well," Trump told reporters on Monday. "I just think it had a very bad look, the election."