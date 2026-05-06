Describing 'Epic Fury' as "legendary", the US President suggested the war could end only if Iran agrees to the terms or else face further strikes

President Trump threatened Iran with further strikes if the Strait does not reopen. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has threatened to bomb Iran at a "much higher level" if it refuses to agree to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US-Tehran conflict and ensuing stand-off between the nations effectively closed the shipping lane, which is a major route for oil and gas supplies, sending energy prices soaring and damaging the global economy. Posting on TruthSocial on Wednesday, Trump suggested the war would reach an end if Iran agreed to end the blockade, but said it was a "big assumption" that it would. He said: "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. Read more: Trump 'pauses' help for tankers passing through Strait of Hormuz after cargo ship hit Read more: Three people evacuated from deadly rat virus-stricken cruise as new case identified

Two men sit in a small boat on the water as cargo ships are anchored in the background in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

"If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP." Before the post, a Pakistan government official told US publication MS Now: "The prospect of a proposal to end the war is very likely in the coming days." It comes one day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the offensive stage of the Iran war is "over". Rubio insisted the White House was taking defensive action in enforcing its blockade of Iranian ports, and said the initial military operation against Iran was over. The closure of the strait has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled the global economy. Rubio said: "We are only responding if attacked first. This is a defensive operation," Rubio told a press conference on Tuesday. "If no shots are fired at these ships and no shots are fired at us, we're not firing shots, but if we're fired on, we will respond."

Trump made the threat if the Strait remains shut. Picture: TruthSocial

Trump announced the the creation of Project Freedom on Sunday, but last night said he would be pausing the operation after a after a cargo ship was hit by a projectile in the key maritime route. In a bid to break Iran’s stranglehold, the operation was launched to create an "enhanced security area" along the strait, aimed at enabling shipping to get through and releasing more than 1,500 vessels trapped by the conflict. He claimed the pause was in order "to see whether or not" a peace deal can be finalised with Iran. While this has sparked fresh attacks by Tehran, the US insists it falls “below the threshold” for resuming hostilities and the existing ceasefire still holds. The current peace deal appeared to be hanging by a thread on Tuesday after Defence Chief Pete Hegseth said Iran would face "the overwhelming and devastating firepower" of the US military if it decides to attack American troops or ships. Drones and missiles were also launched from Iran and intercepted by US forces on Monday.