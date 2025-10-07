Trump crackdown sees plummeting US-Mexico illegal crossing numbers at lowest number since 1970
The number of people crossing illegally from Mexico into the US have plunged to the lowest level since 1970
Illegal border crossings between the US and Mexico have plummeted to the lowest level since the early 1970s, internal statistics reportedly show.
Amid a wide-ranging immigration crackdown by the Trump administration, the numbers have dramatically dropped to the level they were in 1970s according to CBS News.
The US Border Patrol apprehended 238,000 migrants after they crossed the southern border illegally between October 2024 and September 2025.
The figure, which is said to come from Department of Homeland Security data, is the lowest since the 202,000 people who were stopped in 1970.
The crossings span between the final months of the Biden administration into the first nine months of Donald Trump's second term.
Mr Trump's time back in the Oval Office has been characterised by a very visible crackdown on immigrants both within and attempting to gain access to the US.
Trump has massively expanded the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the US - targeting many Democrat-run cities to do so.
This is a departure from much of Mr Biden's term in the White House.
The number of people apprehended in fiscal year 2022 reach an eye-watering 2.2million in the middle of Mr Biden's term before he initiated a crackdown in the final years of his presidency.