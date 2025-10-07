The number of people crossing illegally from Mexico into the US have plunged to the lowest level since 1970

Illegal border crossings between the US and Mexico have plummeted to the lowest level since the early 1970s, internal statistics reportedly show. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Illegal border crossings between the US and Mexico have plummeted to the lowest level since the early 1970s, internal statistics reportedly show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amid a wide-ranging immigration crackdown by the Trump administration, the numbers have dramatically dropped to the level they were in 1970s according to CBS News. The US Border Patrol apprehended 238,000 migrants after they crossed the southern border illegally between October 2024 and September 2025. The figure, which is said to come from Department of Homeland Security data, is the lowest since the 202,000 people who were stopped in 1970. Read More: Washington accuses Havana of sending thousands of mercenaries to Ukraine as Trump administration links Cuba to Russia’s war effort Read More: Donald Trump attacks Greta Thunberg as 'a troublemaker' with 'an anger management problem' - as she fires back online

Amid a wide-ranging immigration crackdown by the Trump administration, the numbers have dramatically dropped to the level they were in 1970s according to CBS News. Picture: Getty