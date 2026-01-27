The President has begun directly intervening in the crisis in Minneapolis following the killing of Alex Pretti on Sunday

President Trump has ordered a controversial Border Force commander to leave Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Trump has ordered a controversial Border Force commander to leave Minneapolis with dozens of agents as he directly intervenes in the crisis engulfing the use of federal agents in the city.

Trump said he had a 'very good' call with Minnesota Gov Tim Walz. Picture: Getty

He also called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday. Picture: Getty

Trump's call with Walz, who ran against him as Kamala Harris's running mate in the 2024 election, came on Monday, and the President said the conversation was “very good” and said the pair “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.” In a statement, Walz’s office described the call as “productive” and suggested the President has agreed to reduce the number of ICE agents in Minnesota. "The President also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals,” the statement read. Trump later posted that his conversation with Mayor Frey saw "lots of progress".

Speaking from the White House on Monday evening, Mr Trump’s press secretary said “nobody wants to see Americans dying in the streets.”. Picture: Getty

Speaking from the White House on Monday evening, Mr Trump’s press secretary said “nobody wants to see Americans dying in the streets.” Despite this, Karoline Leavitt branded the reaction to Alex Pretti’s death as “selective outrage by the left-wing media.” Leavitt went on to blame "elected Democrats", like Tim Walz, for the killing, which saw six ICE agents beat Pretti to the ground, take his legally-owned pistol and shoot him ten times.

Flowers left at a makeshift memorial where Alex Pretti was shot dead. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump confirmed Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, would have a reduced role in the running of ICE following the murder. In a tweet, Ms Noem replied to Trump's post saying: "This is good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis. "I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team— his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the of streets of Minneapolis.

Border Czar Tom Homan will manage ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota. Picture: Getty

"We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission. Thank you Mr. President." Ms Leavitt added: "Tom Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. "In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota." Releasing a short statement on Sunday, the White House described the ICE agents as "heroes" who are "removing dangerous criminal illegals off our streets to protect American families." The statement added: "Meanwhile, Minnesota’s local leadership repeatedly chooses politics over the safety of law-abiding Americans."

Vigil in Minneapolis for Alex Pretti after fatal immigration enforcement shooting. Picture: Getty