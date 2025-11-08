Donald Trump has warned no US officials will attend the G20 summit in South Africa over claims white people are being persecuted in the country.

The US President said it is a "total disgrace" that South Africa is hosting the meeting between leaders from the world's largest economies.

They are set to meet in Johannesburg later this month, but Mr Trump is fuming over the allegation that white farmers are being poorly treated.

He wrote on Truth Social: "It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa.

"Afrikaners (people who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.

"No US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!”

