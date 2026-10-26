Trump brands Obama a 'lousy president' after Democrat's White House renovation jibe
The former leader quipped on Saturday that Mr Trump's renovation had left the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory"
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Donald Trump has hit back at Barack Obama after the former US leader made fun of the president's renovation of the White House.
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Mr Trump's predecessor likened his redecoration of the historic residence to US restaurant The Cheesecake Factory while speaking to crowds in Ohio on Saturday.
The former leader quipped on Saturday that Mr Trump's renovation had left the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory".
Hitting back on Monday, Mr Trump branded Mr Obama a "lousy president" and accused him of not looking after the White House.
“For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory — that just shows why you were a lousy president,” Mr Trump told reporters.
“We have to explain that to Obama because he doesn’t understand it because he’s not a smart guy,” he added.
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"He’s not smart at all because of the way he ran the country. Only a stupid person would run the country like that.”
He also accused Mr Obama of letting the White House deteriorate during his time in office - and insisted his own redecoration programme was necessary for the upkeep of the building.
He added: “I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world.
“We have to explain to Obama that the White House is a symbol of America, and it has to be maintained properly.”
The US President is overseeing a number of renovations of the White House, including refurbishing historic porticos, adding gilded furnishings, and installing a new ballroom and helipad.
Mr Obama made the swipe while campaigning for the Democrats in Ohio on Saturday, joking that Mr Trump should be on American home improvement TV channel HGTV due to his investment in the renovation.
He mocked Trump's efforts to renovate the White House, asking: "What's with all the gold? He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory."
"This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration," Mr Obama added.
Although acknowledging oil was "temporarily high", Trump stressed that "our country is getting stronger and stronger all the time" and assured voters prices would come down.
The midterm elections are rapidly approaching on 3 November, and will decide which party controls Congress for the rest of Trump's term.
This will result in determining how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.
"After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'enough is enough'."
Meanwhile, Mr Trump was in attendance at a Republican rally in Georgia, telling his supporters this was "the golden age of America".
Early voting has already begun in the US, with Trump casting his ballot on Saturday in Florida alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
The incumbent leader also took aim at the Democrats, telling crowds they planned to "loot your wealth" and "annihilate your borders".
Obama's rally in Ohio was a show of support for ex-Senator Sherrod Brown, who is running to unseat incumbent Republican Senator John Husted, and Amy Acton, who is running for state governor against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.