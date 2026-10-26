The former leader quipped on Saturday that Mr Trump's renovation had left the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory"

Hitting back on Monday, Mr Trump branded Mr Obama a "lousy president" and accused him of not looking after the White House. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has hit back at Barack Obama after the former US leader made fun of the president's renovation of the White House.

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Mr Trump's predecessor likened his redecoration of the historic residence to US restaurant The Cheesecake Factory while speaking to crowds in Ohio on Saturday. The former leader quipped on Saturday that Mr Trump's renovation had left the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory". Hitting back on Monday, Mr Trump branded Mr Obama a "lousy president" and accused him of not looking after the White House. “For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory — that just shows why you were a lousy president,” Mr Trump told reporters. “We have to explain that to Obama because he doesn’t understand it because he’s not a smart guy,” he added. Read more: Marco Rubio calls on Cuba to 'work with CIA' as Trump warns he'll 'deal with' country after Iran Read more: Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days, Defence Secretary warns

Former United States President Barack Obama, speaks at a Democratic candidates rally ahead of the upcoming midterms. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"He’s not smart at all because of the way he ran the country. Only a stupid person would run the country like that.” He also accused Mr Obama of letting the White House deteriorate during his time in office - and insisted his own redecoration programme was necessary for the upkeep of the building. He added: “I’ve taken care of the White House. I fixed it with the finest artisans in the world. “We have to explain to Obama that the White House is a symbol of America, and it has to be maintained properly.” The US President is overseeing a number of renovations of the White House, including refurbishing historic porticos, adding gilded furnishings, and installing a new ballroom and helipad. Mr Obama made the swipe while campaigning for the Democrats in Ohio on Saturday, joking that Mr Trump should be on American home improvement TV channel HGTV due to his investment in the renovation. He mocked Trump's efforts to renovate the White House, asking: "What's with all the gold? He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory." "This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration," Mr Obama added.

President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally at Guardian Centres of Georgia ahead of the 2026 midterms. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Although acknowledging oil was "temporarily high", Trump stressed that "our country is getting stronger and stronger all the time" and assured voters prices would come down. The midterm elections are rapidly approaching on 3 November, and will decide which party controls Congress for the rest of Trump's term. This will result in determining how easy it is for the president to carry out his plans.

Former President Barack Obama greets the crowd during the campaign rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Some of the gold decoration can be seen behind President Donald Trump as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office in April 2025. Picture: The Washington Post/Getty