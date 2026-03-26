In the same press conference, he said Iran should be "desperate" for a deal but suggested that he may change his mind after Tehran rejected his touted 15-point peace plan

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has launched another verbal attack on the UK, branding Britain's aircraft carriers "toys."

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Speaking during a cabinet meeting this afternoon, Trump took aim at the UK specifically, calling Britain's aircraft carriers "toys." He said: "We had the UK say - this is three weeks ago - we'll send our aircraft carriers, which aren't the best aircraft carriers, by the way. They're toys compared to what we have." He added that the UK "shouldn't bother" to send ships - despite issuing several pleas for NATO assistance in his war on Iran. Read more: Trump brands Iran a 'lunatic nation' that is 'begging for a deal' and slams Nato for failing to back his war

President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House. Picture: Getty

In the same press conference, he said Iran should be "desperate" for a deal but suggested that he may change his mind after Tehran rejected his touted 15-point peace plan. It comes as Trump told Iranian leaders, "get serious soon, before it is too late" after Tehran rejected his touted 15-point peace plan and continued to attack US and Israeli targets across the Middle East. Taking to TruthSocial this morning, the US president described Iranian negotiators as “difficult” and “very strange” - despite Iran insisting no peace talks are taking place. Trump wrote: "They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ “WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth At Rosyth. Picture: Getty

Minutes later, he ranted again, this time in all caps and, this time, attacking his NATO allies. “NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. “THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!” The President has stepped up efforts to strike a peace agreement with Tehran over the last few days, despite the White House threatening to "unleash hell" if Iran refused to accept defeat. Giving a lengthy speech at a fundraising dinner for Republicans in Washington on Wednesday evening, Trump said: "They want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."

He added: "There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran." He described Iran as the "cancer" in relation to its nuclear programme development, but said the US had eradicated it. He said: "I thought that the energy prices, the oil prices would go up higher. I thought the stock market would go somewhat lower. "But it didn’t matter to me, short term. What we had to do is get rid of the cancer. We had to cut out the cancer, and the cancer was Iran with a nuclear weapon". Iran said it rejected the US plans to halt the war after Trump proposed a 15-point peace document on Tuesday, while launching more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.