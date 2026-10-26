Trump says Brazilian election 'looks rigged' as defeated Bolsonaro refuses to concede
The US President did not provide any evidence to support his claim that Brazil's election appeared to have been "rigged"
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Donald Trump has suggested Brazil's election was "rigged" after incumbent President Lula da Silva defeated the US-backed candidate Flavio Bolsonaro.
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The leftist president won a historic fourth term, defeating the son of jailed far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in an unprecedented victory.
Mr Bolsonaro - whose father was a close ally of Mr Trump's while in office - has refused to concede defeat.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, the US President said the election "looked like it had been rigged" - although did not provide any evidence to back his claim.
"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election," Mr Trump said.
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"Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me."
The re-election of Lula for a fourth term in office - who previously accused Mr Trump of foreign interference - will limit Mr Trump's influence in Brazil.
Probed by reporters on whether he would take any action in response to the result, Mr Trump dodged the question and insisted he got on with Lula "very well".
It comes after Brazil's Supreme Court made an unprecedented decision to extend voting by two hours over alleged public transport complaints.
Mr Bolsonaro has called into question the ruling by the Lula-appointed Supreme Court justice and said he would ask for the election result to be annulled.
"It is impossible to recognize the election results, given the circumstances under which things unfolded," he told journalists.
The scale of Bolsonaro's loss, with the senator trailing Lula by over 4 million votes, makes it unlikely his efforts to annul the vote will succeed, analysts said.
Less than 35,000 votes, or some 0.03% of the total, were cast in the extra two hours of voting ordered by the Supreme Court, according to an analysis of electoral records.
Sunday's shock result defied polls, with global anti-incumbent sentiment halting a wave of right-wing election victories across Latin America.
Social media revealed organised underground efforts to rally left-leaning voters, amid claims the right were suppressing the left's campaign messaging with the help of Meta.
Secretive WhatsApp groups emerged, with more than 10 million people joining these networks, as QR codes were handed out on public transport in a bid to turn the tide on pollsters' predictions.
President Lula had long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump - a victory that is likely to upset Washington.
Senator Bolsonaro had been seen as the favourite, finishing in first place during the first round of election voting.
A figure who hoped to revive his father's far-right movement, Bolsonaro has refused to accept the result, adding that it was impossible and that he will request the election be annulled.
During the count on Sunday night, the vote remained neck and neck, until the left-leaning president surged ahead just after midnight UK time.
"This was a defeat for denialism and lies. I must confess that every time I attended a debate, I felt embarrassed," he told supporters following the victory.
"Either the homeland remains free, or we die for Brazil. This country will not accept being anyone's backyard," he said, taking a veiled swipe at the US.
At times, Lula's reelection looked like a long shot, as voters soured on him and his Workers' Party after years of corruption scandals and rising prices, while sweeping societal changes left the former metalworker and union leader looking out of touch with an increasingly app-based economy and its growing ranks of informal workers.
Lula's victory marks another comeback in a career full of them. The 80-year-old was jailed from 2018 to 2019 on corruption charges that were later overturned, paving the way for him to beat Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.
"He is a statesman, a giant," leftist federal lawmaker Erika Hilton, who was with Lula in Sao Paulo during the vote count.
Pollsters said better-than-expected turnout had powered Lula to victory. Leonardo Barreto, the co-founder of consultancy Think Policy, said voters had chosen Lula's familiar embrace over Bolsonaro's novelty.
"People today are choosing between change, with some apprehension, and a known path, which guarantees certain rights," he said.
During the campaign, Lula pointed to a track record of falling poverty and inequality, while unemployment, illiteracy and deforestation hit record lows during his third term.
He warned Bolsonaro would cut welfare spending, backslide on social advances and hand over Brazil's sovereignty to US President Donald Trump, whose State Department led a campaign to get the Bolsonaros back to power.
Lula's win deprives Trump of a major addition to what has been a growing bloc of friendly right-wing Latin American governments that have embraced Washington's agenda on security and migration.
Celso Amorim, a former Lula foreign minister, said the leftist "would be very important for establishing a point of balance in Latin America. Lula is that balance."
Lula becomes the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy in the 1980s to be elected after finishing second in the first round.
Lula, who was president between 2003 and 2011, campaigned on a potent mix of pragmatism and populism that has shaped his career in national politics for half a century, rolling out a slew of reforms aimed at improving the lives of workers and poor Brazilians.
These gained steam with late-campaign pledges that ranged from free nationwide weekend public transport, which has to be formally submitted to Congress, to a 15% increase in his trademark welfare program that is already being implemented.
Lula also championed a constitutional amendment that became Brazil's biggest labor reform in decades, which passed with wide support in Congress.