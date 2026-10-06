The Americans have moved their bombers out of RAF Fairford, but we’re being told the base is secure.

I keep coming back to those two things, because the reassurance feels less convincing now that the aircraft have gone.

Moving them may have been sensible military judgement. But when Donald Trump links their departure to threats, and US officials describe a possible Iranian drone attack, I think we’re entitled to ask some uncomfortable questions.

The alleged plot remains under investigation, and Iran denies involvement. We don’t know the full intelligence picture or what protection was available. The withdrawal doesn’t prove Fairford was undefended.

But it raises a question Britain should be able to answer. Can we provide the protection our closest ally needs to keep its aircraft and personnel here with confidence?

What worries me is how little an attacker may need to cause serious trouble. A relatively cheap drone can threaten an aircraft worth vastly more. We know birds can damage jet engines and force emergency landings. Drones bring hard components and batteries into a collision, creating their own dangers.

That doesn’t mean any cheap drone could bring down a bomber, but it does mean an attacker doesn’t need anything close to the resources required to build that aircraft to threaten its operation.

Nor does the aircraft have to crash. Damage, a suspended operation or a decision to move elsewhere can all have consequences.

We’ve watched Ukraine demonstrate the vulnerability of Russian bombers to drone attacks. I wonder whether we’ve spent too much time admiring the ingenuity and too little asking what it means for aircraft sitting on our own bases.

Gloucestershire is a long way from the fighting. Distance alone offers precious little comfort against a threat that could already be inside the country.

Last month, I reported on the 340 drone security incidents at or near British military sites in the year to August and the warnings that came from them. But what troubles me now is how familiar the warnings already feel.

Reports of drone incursions and disruption around European airports and military installations keep coming. How many more do we need before effective protection becomes something we expect, rather than something we’re promised?

We’ve got people who know how to fight this threat. The RAF Regiment operates Rapid Sentry, a missile system designed to destroy hostile drones, alongside equipment that detects them and disrupts their control signals. Its gunners have been shooting down Iranian drones in the Middle East, protecting British personnel and our allies.

They deserve credit. My question is whether we’ve given them enough equipment, people and resources to provide protection everywhere it’s needed. Having an effective system doesn’t tell us how widely we can deploy it.

That’s why I welcome Kemi Badenoch putting air defence on the agenda with her proposed £10 billion “Britannia Shield”. But when my colleague Nick Ferrari pressed her on how it would work, she told him, “You’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it works.”

Sorry, but if you’re selling the policy, you should be able to explain what protection we’re buying and when we’ll have it.