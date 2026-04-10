Britain has been told by the Trump ­administration that it will be audited along with other NATO members. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has reportedly threatened the UK with an audit to decide whether it should be punished for not assisting the US in the war with Iran.

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NATO members have faced pressure to step up military support to help secure the Strait of Hormuz but now nations may face consequences for disappointing Trump, The Times report. The President's plans to punish and reward allies are under discussion but one option is to move US troops out of countries deemed to be "less supportive." The growing tension between the US and NATO comes as Sir Keir Starmer voiced his strongest criticism yet of Trump, saying he was "fed up" with the effect the US leader’s ­actions had on pushing up UK energy bills. Read more: Trump claims he was blindsided by Melania's shock White House address on Jeffrey Epstein Read more: Navy blocked from boarding Russian tankers in Channel as Putin humiliates Starmer after seizure threats

Trump has threatened an "audit" of NATO members. Picture: Alamy

However, the two leaders spoke on Thursday about "the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible" through the shipping route. The US is said to be planning to audit every member’s contribution to the war effort before deciding who would face a "reckoning," a source told the newspaper. Trump has hit out at NATO on multiple occasions throughout the war, most recently blasting the alliance as a "paper tiger." Asked about the audit, a White House spokesperson referred to ­comments by US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who said last week: "Why are we in Nato? You have to ask that question. "Why do we send trillions of dollars and have all of these American forces stationed in the region, if in our time of need we won’t be allowed to use those bases?"