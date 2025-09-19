Donald Trump says he had a 'very productive call' with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday - and confirmed that the two leaders will meet at a summit in South Korea in November.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China."

In the post, Trump confirmed topics discussed included trade, fentanyl, and "approval" of a deal to spin-off Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok.

He added: "We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal."

Trump has repeatedly delayed a ban on TikTok since taking office, and is attempting to have the platform sold to an American buyer in order to allow it to continue to operate in the US.