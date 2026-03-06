Trump calls for ‘unconditional surrender’ of Iran and the selection of an ‘acceptable’ Supreme Leader. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has called for "unconditional surrender" of Iran and the selection of an "acceptable" Supreme Leader.

The US President announced on his social media platform Truth Social that there "will be no deal with Iran" and warned that there must be unconditional surrender. He added: "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before." Since the US and Israel launched the war on Saturday and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has unleashed thousands of drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel, the UK and American military bases and embassies in the region, and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf.

Donald Trump on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the war could extend to eight weeks, twice as long as the president first estimated. Mr Trump has left open the possibility of sending US troops into what, so far, has largely been a bombing campaign by air. More than 1,200 people in the region have died. The Trump administration said the goal is to destroy Iran's ballistic missiles that it believes are shielding its nuclear programme. It has also been said that Israel was ready to act against Iran, and American bases would face retaliation if the US did not strike first. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was “committed to lasting peace”, but added that his country would keep defending itself. In a statement, he said: “Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let’s be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation’s dignity and sovereignty. “Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict.”