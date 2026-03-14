President Trump has threatened to "wipe out" the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island should Tehran prevent the passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump calls on UK and others to send ships to Strait of Hormuz . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has called on the United Kingdom, along with other countries, to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Writing on Truth Social, President Trump said the US will be sending warships "to keep the Strait open and safe". He said: "Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. "We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are." President Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others "that are affected by this artificial constraint" to send ships to the area. He added that in the meantime, the US will be "bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water". Read more: Iran strikes critical UAE port and threatens to abduct US military staff after Trump targets Kharg Island Read more: Trump claims US has launched 'one of the most powerful bombing raids' ever on Kharg Island

Smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. Picture: Getty

"One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE," he said. The Joint Maritime Information Centre said there had been at least 20 incidents involving shipping and offshore infrastructure in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman since March 1. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil and gas tankers, usually sees 138 ships a day pass through, but that has declined to about five due to the threat of attack. President Trump has threatened to "wipe out" the oil infrastructure on Kharg Island should Tehran prevent the passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The island is around 16 miles off the mainland in the northern Persian Gulf and handles 90 per cent of the Islamic regime's fuel exports. In response, Iran said any attack on its energy infrastructure will result in retaliatory strikes on regional facilities owned by oil companies with US shares or that cooperate with America, according to Iranian state media. Manouchehr MottakiI, an Iranian MP, has also threatened US troops with capture if they attempt to seize the crucial oil hub. "If they dare to commit such an act and sit on a part of our soil, why shouldn't we go to a part of their soil - which now exists in the form of their regional bases - carry out a helicopter landing there, and capture their forces?" he was quoted by Iran International as saying.