The US President did not add any other caption, but the post comes amid reports that war with Iran could resume.

Donald Trump's imaage published on Truth Social. Picture: DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL

By Katy Dartford

US President Donald Trump has warned of the "calm before the storm" as he shared an AI-generated image of himself and a US Navy admiral on top of a military vessel navigating through rough waters.

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Several ships can be seen in the image, including one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Above the graphic, the text reads: 'It was calm before the storm'. The post, published late on Saturday on his Truth Social channel, also showed a dark cloud with lightning striking down behind the President. Mr Trump did not add any other caption or references to Iran in the post, but it comes amid reports that war with the country could resume. Read More: Trump says freeing jailed activist Jimmy Lai is ‘tough’ after Xi meeting Read More: Refusal by allies to back US in war against Iran ‘unconscionable’, says Hegseth

Donald Trump's image appeared to be a thinly veiled threat to Iran. Picture: DONALD TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL

Mr Trump said his patience with Iran was running out as he flew back from China following two days of talks on Friday. Iran effectively shut the Strait to most shipping in response to US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28, causing an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies. The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but began a port blockade. Tehran said it would not unblock the strait until the US ended its blockade. Trump has threatened to attack Iran again if it does not agree to a deal. "We don't want them to have a nuclear weapon, we want the straits open," Trump had said in Beijing, sitting alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had received messages from the US indicating Washington was willing to continue talks. Iran, which has long denied that it intends to build a nuclear weapon, has refused to end nuclear research or relinquish its hidden stockpile of enriched uranium, to Trump's frustration. "I am not going to be much more patient. They should make a deal," Trump said in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News, suggesting the enriched uranium needed to be secured by the US for "public relations" rather than practical necessity.

Trump Meets With China's President Xi. Picture: Getty