The US Trade Representative's office said that the tariffs would apply to nearly $20 billion of imports from Canada

President Donald Trump during the World Cup match between Spain v Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. Picture: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has unveiled 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of imports from Canada in response to what the US administration called its discriminatory treatment of American-made cars, alcohol and dairy goods, threatening a new front in a global trade war.

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In slapping import taxes on goods ranging from wine to cement and ice hockey gear, Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which permits a president to impose punitive tariffs of up to 50 per cent against trading partners deemed to have discriminated against US goods. That marked the law's first known usage in nearly a century of existence. The new tariffs, set to take effect in 30 days, would also apply to dairy products, swimming pools, furniture, fishing rods, seeds, clothing and wigs, among other items. Read more: Trump wishes Burnham ‘good luck’ as pair discuss North Sea drilling in 'interesting' first phone call Read more: Iran will pay for killing US troops ‘many times over’, warns Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets U.S. President Donald Trump before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match. Picture: Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The US Trade Representative's office said that the tariffs would apply to nearly $20 billion of imports from Canada. That's about 5.2 per cent of the $382 billion worth of goods that the US imported from Canada in 2025, according to US Census Bureau data. "While the Administration continues to secure fair and reciprocal trade deals with our trading partners, Canada, unlike other partners and allies, continues to retaliate against the United States for its efforts to rebalance trade and protect US industry in national-security sensitive sectors," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement that his government has made comprehensive proposals to resolve trade disputes with Washington, asserting that Trump's past tariffs violated the North American trade pact. "This trade dispute has raised costs for families, particularly in the US," he said. "Canada stands ready to engage intensively to address outstanding issues with the US to the mutual benefit of our citizens."

The Trump administration has long complained that Canada and China implemented retaliatory measures in response to the barrage of tariffs Trump has tried to impose since returning to the White House last year. Greer has pointedly left Canada out of negotiations underway with Mexico on changes the US wants in the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade. He holds bilateral talks on USMCA in Mexico City this week. When Trump and Carney met at the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump demanded that Carney take action to contain wildfires that have sent smoke billowing across swaths of the US. The US president last week threatened to add the "incalculable cost" of dealing with the pollution to existing tariffs on Canadian goods. The Tariff Act of 1930 and its Section 338 are better known for massive US tariff increases and subsequent retaliation that economic historians say worsened the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center are reflected on the top of a monument as wildfire smoke from Canada shrouds the sun as it rises. Picture: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Section 338 was intended to ensure countries apply tariffs equally and don't give preferential rates to some countries at the expense of US exports, said John Veroneau, a US trade official in President George W. Bush's administration who has extensively researched the statute. He said that some presidents, including Franklin D. Roosevelt, considered imposing tariffs under Section 338, but no record could be found of any president taking such action until Trump's proclamations on Monday. "It is ironic, to say the least, to use this authority to impose tariffs to retaliate against tariffs that were imposed in response to actions taken by the US," said Veroneau, senior counsel with the Covington and Burling law firm. "These tariffs may be lawful under Section 338, but they at a minimum violate the spirit of Section 338, which was to create a world where countries apply the same tariffs on the same goods to all countries," he said, adding Trump has moved away from this principle "in a maximalist way."

Canada imposed an unfair tariff scheme on American cars. As a result, Canadian imports of U.S. cars fell ~22%, costing American industry BILLIONS.



President Trump won't put up with Canada's trade schemes. The U.S. will levy a 50% TARIFF on some Canadian products. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8ShLbPXRUk pic.twitter.com/b8x550Gn6M — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2026

After World War Two, major countries created the "most-favored-nation" tariff system through the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade to try to prevent a return to the pre-war "beggar-thy-neighbor" economic policies marked by competitive trade restrictions and currency devaluations. Trump's new levies are set to take effect on August 19 and apply regardless of whether goods qualify for tariff exemptions under USMCA, although Trump exempted a range of key goods including energy, potash, fish, critical minerals and products already covered by Section 232 tariffs. Among grounds for the tariffs, the White House cited Canada's "protectionist" dairy supply management system as well as tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the US but not from other countries.

Canada has maintained pervasive, non-reciprocal trade practices that have disadvantaged American farmers, manufacturers, and workers.



For example: All but two Canadian provinces and territories have halted the purchase, distribution, or retailing of U.S. alcoholic beverages and… pic.twitter.com/a4tOWOzVX4 — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) July 20, 2026