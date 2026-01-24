Donald Trump has threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports as it considers a potential deal with China.

It comes as the US president claimed that oil from Venezuelan tankers has now arrived in America after it ousted former leader Nicolas Maduro.

In a stark warning on Saturday, Mr Trump accused Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney of being “sorely mistaken” about being able to pull off a successful trade deal with Asian powerhouse.

Mr Trump said: “‘[If he] thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken”.

He added: “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the [US].”

Read more: JD Vance slams Europe on not tackling migration and defence after Trump's row with allies

Read more: Pressure grows on Trump to apologise for 'appalling' claims British troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan