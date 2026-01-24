Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs - as president claims Venezuelan oil has arrived in the US
The US leader said China "will eat Canada alive" if the countries strike a trade deal.
Donald Trump has threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports as it considers a potential deal with China.
Listen to this article
It comes as the US president claimed that oil from Venezuelan tankers has now arrived in America after it ousted former leader Nicolas Maduro.
In a stark warning on Saturday, Mr Trump accused Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney of being “sorely mistaken” about being able to pull off a successful trade deal with Asian powerhouse.
Mr Trump said: “‘[If he] thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken”.
He added: “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the [US].”
Read more: JD Vance slams Europe on not tackling migration and defence after Trump's row with allies
Read more: Pressure grows on Trump to apologise for 'appalling' claims British troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan
It comes days after Mr Trump withdrew Mr Carney’s invitation to his 'Board of Peace' for Gaza after a spat about his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The Canadian leader, who swept to power amid anti-American sentiment around Trump's jibes about making the country 'the 51st US state', used his keynote address to take aim at the President.
In response, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Dear Prime Minister Carney. Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time."
Meanwhile, Venezuelan oil is being refined in "various places" across the US, Mr Trump claimed on Saturday.
The US military has captured seven Venezuela-linked tankers since the start of the Trump administration’s campaign to control Venezuelan oil flows.
On Tuesday, he claimed his administration had taken 50 million barrels of oil out of the South American country, adding that some of that was being sold in the open market.