President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday removing 50% tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday removing 50% tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products.

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The move could benefit companies in Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins faces a close re-election race. The tariffs have caused friction with Canada and created problems for US businesses which rely on Canadian goods. With the November 3 midterm elections approaching, Senator Collins had urged the White House to address tariffs affecting Maine companies and farmers. Maine borders Canada. Mr Trump's order exempted plywood sheets, some paper products, machinery, refrigeration equipment, packing crates and boxes, and fresh and dried seaweed from the tariffs, the White House said. The changes take effect on October 30, four days before the election. Read More: 'Chaos and cruelty and corruption': Obama slams Trump while campaigning for Democrats Read More: Marco Rubio calls on Cuba to 'work with CIA' as Trump warns he'll 'deal with' country after Iran

The move could benefit companies in Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins faces a close re-election race. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Trump added Canadian products to the 50% tariff list to offset the relief. They include carpets, paints, waste, shampoos, cocoa powder, wooden coffins, ice cream sticks, air-conditioning machines, chest freezers, archery equipment and canoes. Senator Collins said the relief would aid Maine's blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers. "These producers are a vital part of our state's economy and support our rural and coastal communities," she said. "Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialised equipment, packaging materials and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense." Democrat Troy Jackson is seeking to unseat Senator Collins in a race which polls indicate is close. The pair disagreed over tariffs during an October 6 debate. Mr Jackson said on Friday: "Trump's trade wars have made life harder and more expensive for Mainers. Susan Collins enabled this chaos, voted to confirm the people behind it and now wants credit for bringing a cup of water to put out the fire." Senator Collins did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Mr Jackson's remarks.