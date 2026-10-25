Trump loosens Canada tariffs in bid to help Republican senator seeking re-election in Maine
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President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday removing 50% tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products.
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The move could benefit companies in Maine, where Republican Senator Susan Collins faces a close re-election race.
The tariffs have caused friction with Canada and created problems for US businesses which rely on Canadian goods.
With the November 3 midterm elections approaching, Senator Collins had urged the White House to address tariffs affecting Maine companies and farmers. Maine borders Canada.
Mr Trump's order exempted plywood sheets, some paper products, machinery, refrigeration equipment, packing crates and boxes, and fresh and dried seaweed from the tariffs, the White House said.
The changes take effect on October 30, four days before the election.
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Mr Trump added Canadian products to the 50% tariff list to offset the relief. They include carpets, paints, waste, shampoos, cocoa powder, wooden coffins, ice cream sticks, air-conditioning machines, chest freezers, archery equipment and canoes.
Senator Collins said the relief would aid Maine's blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers.
"These producers are a vital part of our state's economy and support our rural and coastal communities," she said. "Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialised equipment, packaging materials and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense."
Democrat Troy Jackson is seeking to unseat Senator Collins in a race which polls indicate is close. The pair disagreed over tariffs during an October 6 debate.
Mr Jackson said on Friday: "Trump's trade wars have made life harder and more expensive for Mainers. Susan Collins enabled this chaos, voted to confirm the people behind it and now wants credit for bringing a cup of water to put out the fire."
Senator Collins did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Mr Jackson's remarks.
Mr Trump imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian imports in August after talks between the two countries collapsed. Canada responded in September with tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on $20 billion of US goods.
The countries have remained at odds over the tariffs. Mr Trump said on Friday that Canada was working on a deal.
Republican candidates in northern US border states affected by the tariffs, including Maine and Michigan, are trying to appeal to Mr Trump's conservative base and independent voters.
White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said Mr Trump "continues to address Canada's discriminatory treatment of US commerce" and that the changes were "further refining the scope" of the tariffs.
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for trade with the US, said Ottawa was assessing the changes.
"Canada stands ready to work constructively and in good faith towards a more mutually beneficial trading relationship that respects Canada's interests," he said.
Michigan and Maine have economies closely linked with Canada, from car parts and lumber to fruit-picking equipment. Republicans may need to win closely contested Senate races in both states to retain their slim majority.
Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said: "Trump's desperate, 11th-hour attempt to save Susan Collins' political career is an admission that American voters are rejecting his toxic tariff policies.
"No one will forget how Trump raised prices on thousands of products American families need by slapping trade taxes on goods from around the world."
Michigan US Senate candidate Mike Rogers, a Republican who previously called for an end to the trade war with Canada, praised Mr Trump for imposing tariffs on Canadian rubbish.
"If you're going to be putting tariffs on anything from Canada, it ought to be the damn trash they've been dumping in our state for decades," Mr Rogers said.
Mr Trump's September threat to block Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier from the US market became a political issue in Kansas, where the company employs 1,500 people in Wichita.
Mr Trump dropped the proposed ban this week after calls from Kansas lawmakers, including Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is also facing a close re-election race.