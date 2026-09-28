Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Monday, Mr Trump accused the Canadians of being "entitled" and of treating the US "very unfairly".

It comes after Mr Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on roughly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods last month, with Prime Minister Mark Carney responding in kind "dollar for dollar". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has called Canada "one of the worst countries in the entire world" as trade tensions between the neighbouring countries continue to escalate.

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Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Monday, Mr Trump accused the Canadians of being "entitled" and of treating the US "very unfairly". He said: "They want to have a deal with us. They call us all the time. The problem is, they have treated the United States very unfairly. "They have been one of the worst countries in the entire world. We get along with China, we get along with people, we make good deals, but Canada has been really very difficult to deal with, actually, and they charge our farmers 400% tariffs and more. They take advantage of us. They feel entitled." It comes after Mr Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on roughly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods last month, with Prime Minister Mark Carney responding in kind "dollar for dollar". Read more: Pope takes aim at Trump over AI as pontiff and president reignite feud Read more: Donald Trump 'surprised' five RAF Fairford suspects bailed as Miliband defends 'world-leading' counter-terror cops

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Trump's tariffs implemented last month hit sectors including wine, furniture, dairy products, cement, clothing, fishing rods and hockey equipment, covering $20 billion, or 5%, of Canadian exports to the U.S. According to Canadian and U.S. government data, Canada has shipped almost 68% of total exports to the U.S. this year, out of which roughly 80% moved duty-free due to exemptions under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). Mr Trump added that he believed a deal would be made because "Canada wants a deal". He said: "We're gonna win everything. We even have Lake Ontario is now Lake America. Canada is going to come in and say, 'Sir, we are very sorry.' I think a deal will be made, but it's got to be a fair deal."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney . Picture: Alamy