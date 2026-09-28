Trump claims Canada calls 'all the time' over trade war between neighbouring nations
Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Monday, Mr Trump accused the Canadians of being "entitled" and of treating the US "very unfairly".
Donald Trump has called Canada "one of the worst countries in the entire world" as trade tensions between the neighbouring countries continue to escalate.
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Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Monday, Mr Trump accused the Canadians of being "entitled" and of treating the US "very unfairly".
He said: "They want to have a deal with us. They call us all the time. The problem is, they have treated the United States very unfairly.
"They have been one of the worst countries in the entire world. We get along with China, we get along with people, we make good deals, but Canada has been really very difficult to deal with, actually, and they charge our farmers 400% tariffs and more. They take advantage of us. They feel entitled."
It comes after Mr Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on roughly $28 billion worth of Canadian goods last month, with Prime Minister Mark Carney responding in kind "dollar for dollar".
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Trump's tariffs implemented last month hit sectors including wine, furniture, dairy products, cement, clothing, fishing rods and hockey equipment, covering $20 billion, or 5%, of Canadian exports to the U.S.
According to Canadian and U.S. government data, Canada has shipped almost 68% of total exports to the U.S. this year, out of which roughly 80% moved duty-free due to exemptions under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Mr Trump added that he believed a deal would be made because "Canada wants a deal".
He said: "We're gonna win everything. We even have Lake Ontario is now Lake America. Canada is going to come in and say, 'Sir, we are very sorry.' I think a deal will be made, but it's got to be a fair deal."
It comes after it was announced the EU was considering admitting Canada as its first ever "associate member".
Speaking at her annual State of the European Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Canadian Prime Minister she would like to work on "opening the door" for Canada becoming "the first associate member of the EU."
"We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. We must urgently reimagine our partnerships," she added.
Ms von der Leyen said the bloc would work with Canada to build on their existing free trade agreement, known as CETA - but added that the partnership was "not a partnership against anyone else, but for our common strength".
Both Mr Trump and his recent foreign policy decisions were not mentioned directly. Instead, Ms von der Leyen added that the partnership would look towards a broader "alliance for the future" aimed at creating "a common prosperity and economic security space".
"Partnerships are a strategic choice for Europe. But they also respond to the fracture in the international rules-based system," she said.