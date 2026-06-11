Donald Trump says he has “cancelled” strikes against Iran after previously threatening to hit the country “very hard” tonight.

The US President claims he called off the strikes after peace negotiations were "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved".

The cancelled strikes may indicate a break in the clouds in the ongoing conflict, and have prompted speculation that a possible deal has been reached.

The President made the announcement on Truth Social just hours after warning that the US military planned on “taking Kharg Island” as well as other Iranian “oil infrastructure points in the not too distant future”.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote.

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