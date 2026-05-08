President Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in what he hopes will mark the "beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war".

The pause in fighting will take place between May 9 and 11, and will include a suspension of all "kinetic activity" and a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners between the two countries.

Posting on TruthSocial, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine.

"The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.

"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine fight on despite calls for WW2 victory parade ceasefire

Read more: UK sanctions Russian networks recruiting vulnerable migrants to fight in Ukraine