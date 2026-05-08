Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in hope to bring end to 'very long, deadly, and hard fought war'
The mini truce comes just before Vladimir Putin's military parade in Moscow to celebrate Victory Day
President Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in what he hopes will mark the "beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war".
Listen to this article
The pause in fighting will take place between May 9 and 11, and will include a suspension of all "kinetic activity" and a prisoner swap of 1,000 prisoners between the two countries.
Posting on TruthSocial, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine.
"The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.
"This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country.
Read more: Russia and Ukraine fight on despite calls for WW2 victory parade ceasefire
Read more: UK sanctions Russian networks recruiting vulnerable migrants to fight in Ukraine
"This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."
Moscow had previously announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire to mark its 9 May Victory Day on Saturday, while Ukraine previously said that it too had offered a truce but that this had been ignored by Putin.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed Trump’s announcement and the prisoner swap on Friday evening.
Trump's post added: "Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."
It comes after Kyiv said Moscow had ignored a Ukrainian proposal to pause conflict earlier this week.
Writing on Telegram, Zelenskyy said: "We received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11."
On X he added: "I thank the President of the United States and his team for their productive diplomatic involvement. We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side fulfills these agreements. Glory to Ukraine!"