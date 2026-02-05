The President warned of potential military action if the deal were to collapse in the future, or if any threats were made to the US

President Trump hailed the "very productive discussions" with Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has backed Sir Keir Starmer's Chagos Islands deal as the "best he could make" just days after labelling it "an act of great stupidity."

The President hailed the "very productive discussions" he had shared with Prime Minister, but warned his country's military power could be utilised if "anyone threatens or endangers US operations." It follows a so-called disagreement between the two leaders on the matter, where Trump told Starmer to "straighten out his country." But in another change of mood, the President said on Thursday: "I have had very productive discussions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the Island of Diego Garcia.

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

"It is the site of a major U.S. Military Base, strategically situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean and, therefore, of great importance to the National Security of the United States." Under the terms of the deal, the UK will give up control of the Chagos archipelago while paying to maintain control of a joint US-UK military base on the largest island, Diego Garcia, under a 99-year lease. Earlier this week, Downing Street insisted the case for the Chagos Islands deal was “crystal clear” after disgraced former US ambassador Lord Mandelson claimed in an interview with the Times that there had been a "wobble" over it within the Government. Posting the statement on his Truth Social account, Trump added: "We have the most powerful Military in the World.

The Diego Garcia Base. Picture: Getty

"Our Military Operations, over the course of the last year, were successful because of the strength of our warfighters, modern capability of our equipment and, very importantly, the strategic location of our Military Bases for staging, and other reasons. "I understand that the deal Prime Minister Starmer has made, according to many, the best he could make." The islands will be handed over to Mauritius under the deal, but Britain will lease back the military base on the island of Diego Garcia while making payments to Mauritius. Trump continued: "However, if the lease deal, sometime in the future, ever falls apart, or anyone threatens or endangers U.S. operations and forces at our Base, I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel joins members of the British Chagossian community protesting against legislation that would grant sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Picture: Alamy