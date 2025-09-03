Donald Trump has told reporters that 'we're going in' to Chicago - as the President appeared to confirm he will deploy federal troops to the city as part of a crackdown on crime. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has said 'we're going in' to Chicago - as the President appeared to confirm he will deploy federal troops to the city as part of a crackdown on crime in Democrat-run cities.

During an Oval Office press conference, the President was asked about rumours that he was going to follow his deployment of National Guard troops into Washington D.C with an order to go into the Illinois city. Trump told reporters: “We’re going in. I didn’t say when, but we’re going in." He preceded the straightforward answer with a diatribe decrying crime in Chicago, as well as in Baltimore, Maryland. Read more: Trump to hand Medal of Freedom to former NYC Mayor and close ally Rudy Giuliani Read more: Trump claims India offering 0% tariffs on US goods as he calls relationship ‘totally one-sided disaster’ Chicago, a Democratic stronghold, is the third-largest US city by population.

Trump acknowledged that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker had not asked for federal help in the city but insisted that he has the right to deploy troops in Chicago regardless. He said: “ If the governor of Illinois would call me up. I would love to do it. Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it because I have an obligation to protect this country.” Governor Pritzker seemed to acknowledge that he was powerless to stop federal forces from entering Chicago, but used a press conference to criticise Trump's decision. After saying that a flurry of federal immigration enforcement in Chicago is imminent, he said that Trump "has no idea what he’s talking about." Trump had earlier claimed on Truth Social that “Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far”, and called the city a "hellhole" during his Oval Office address. "There is no emergency that warrants deployment of troops. He is insulting the people of Chicago by calling our home a hellhole, and anyone who takes his word at face value is insulting Chicagoans, too,” Pritzker said in response.

In a long-running press conference on Tuesday, Trump also addressed about his health and rumours of his death, as he announced the US Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Alabama. Unfounded rumours swirled on social media and conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that President Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Speculation was further fuelled by Vice President JD Vance’s interview on Wednesday with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. Mr Trump revealed he hadn't heard about rumours of his death when asked by a reporter at the press conference today. He said last week he did numerous news conferences, and then didn't do anything for two days, and people assumed something was wrong. He added: "Biden wouldn't do them for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape." President Trump said he was "very active" over the weekend, before blaming the "fake news" for the rumours. He slammed the media saying they have "so little credibility".

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he announced Alabama would be the home of the US Space Command. He said: "I am thrilled to report the US Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful place called Huntsville, Alabama. Forever to be known from this point forward as 'Rocket City'." "We love Alabama", he added. Alabama and Colorado have long battled to claim Space Command because it has significant implications for the local economy. The site also has been a political prize, with elected officials from both Alabama and Colorado asserting their state is the better location.