US-Israeli strikes on Iran and ​Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions

President Trump Speaks At An Election Rally In Youngstown, Ohio. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has said that he did not believe that China and Russia were helping Iran "at all," adding that Moscow and Beijing had "too much to lose" if they enabled Tehran.

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Trump said on Truth Social that he had seen comments from his critics and opponents that China and Russia were helping Iran. "If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast," Trump wrote. Trump said in July he trusted China and Russia not to help Tehran in the Iran war, but warned that if they did get involved "it would be very bad for them." Read more: Farage 'disappointed' with Trump's diesel deal with Putin and describes Germany and other EU countries as the 'real villains' Read more: Trump officials raid home of Democrat Ilhan Omar as Somali-born congresswoman slams 'political intimidation'

The United States and Iran have been at war since February 28, when ​the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and ​Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions. Trump has previously described Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "neutral" during the Iran war. Moscow and Beijing maintain close ties with Tehran. Russia has said the Iran war could lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Beijing has condemned Washington's attacks on Tehran as a brazen violation of Iran's sovereignty.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with chairman of the all-Russian public organization "Delovaya Rossiya", a union of entrepreneurs. Picture: MIKHAIL METZEL/Getty