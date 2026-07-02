Sir Keir Starmer's former aide said officials that were in the room during the call were barely able to contain themselves.

Trump claimed ‘foxes were getting fat from eating birds killed by windmills’. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump claimed in his first call with Sir Keir Starmer that foxes were becoming too fat to recognise after eating dead birds killed by wind turbines, the Prime Minister’s former top aide has claimed.

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In his first-ever media interview, former No 10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney said that the Prime Minister “held it together” when the remark was made, while officials in the room were struggling to do so. Mr McSweeney said he realised the relationship with the US president would be “very unpredictable” when Mr Trump’s campaign filed a complaint after he attended a Democratic Party convention in August 2024. Labour then “prioritised building those relationships, understanding the politics of the president and his people”, leading to the early charm offensive by Sir Keir’s Government, Mr McSweeney said. The former Downing Street chief of staff also said Mr Trump was “much funnier than I expected him to be”, as he told a story about the first phone call between the president and Sir Keir. Read more: New US central bank boss asserts political independence amid Trump pressure Read more: Donald Trump makes £30million from UK golf resorts alongside billions in crypto earnings

Former Number 10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney. Picture: Alamy

He told the Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast: “The first call that Keir had with the president, he got into a conversation about windmills, and he started saying, ‘Look, Britain’s a beautiful country, but you have too many windmills’. Fine, he was making his point; he’s made that publicly enough times. “Then he started to say, the windmills are killing your birds, birds are falling by the windmills, foxes are eating those birds.” Mr McSweeney added: “At this point the officials that were in the room were barely able to contain themselves, because it was extremely funny, but this was the first call between the Prime Minister and the president, and everyone wanted to be professional, but were struggling to hold it together. “He went on to say that as the foxes ate so many birds and became lazy, they became fat, and as they became so fat, people no longer knew what kind of a creature they were, because they were too fat. ” He continued: “This was the first call between the president and Prime Minister. I thought, this is just going to be so, so very, very different.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy