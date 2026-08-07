Trump claims Iran war will be over 'soon' and declares Strait of Hormuz 'sort of open'
The US President said he doesn't think Iran can go on for much longer in the conflict
Donald Trump has declared the Strait of Hormuz as "sort of open" and claimed the war with Iran will soon be over.
Listen to this article
Tehran has continued its stranglehold on the Gulf channel, which had been open before the US and Israel began the conflict, despite the US President's demands for it to reopen.
But its closure has been a flashpoint in the Middle East and its disruption to trade has driven up fuel and food prices.
Trump said earlier this week that more peace negotiations were due to take place between the nations, but refused to go into further details.
Read more: Trump launches new attempt to clamp down on birthright citizenship with ban on 'birth tourism'
Read more: Burnham orders review of early release scheme over fears grooming gang criminals will be eligible to walk free
But speaking to reporters at the White House overnight, he said: "I think it's going to end pretty soon. I don't think they [Iran] can go much longer."
He also declared the Strait as being "sort of open", but added: "They can always shoot something.
"They always have something or drop a mine, and if you have one mine sitting out there, you sort of mess things up because people don’t want to take their billion-dollar boats and accidentally get hit by a mine."
Traffic through the Strait reportedly dropped to 33 vessels from Monday to Thursday this week, compared to 50 in the same period one week ago, according to data site Kpler.
Before the war, around 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the strait before Iran closed it off.
Brent crude rose $1.31 on Friday to trade at $83.80 per barrel.
The president also took to his TruthSocial account to strenuously deny reports emerging this week claiming the US was running out of its stockpile of long-range missiles during the war.
Two of the sources indicated to Reuters that "virtually all" of these specific weapons have now been utilised after the war started in February.
But Trump fired back, stating those who leaked the rumours would be "hunted down".
He wrote: "The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed.
"Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history.
"The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought! President DJT."
He also batted away suggestions that his relationship with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had broken down.
The president wrote: "The Fake News, as usual, is spreading false and completely unfounded rumours. I am extremely happy with the job that Pete Hegseth is doing.
"Everything has been extraordinary, including our attack on Venezuela, where the result was accomplished in less than one day, allowing us to bring one of the worst criminals anywhere in the World, Nicolas Maduro, to Justice!
"Likewise, Iran, where the country has been decimated for the purpose of NOT ALLOWING IT TO EVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, is going very well! Pete is highly respected within the Military, and has made tremendous improvements, including getting rid of DEI, and increasing recruitment to historic levels.
"This rumour was started by The Washington ComPost, one of the worst Media Outlets in the business, despite our telling them their story is completely FALSE.
"In actuality, I really believe their fake 'reporting' is treasonous! President DONALD J. TRUMP."