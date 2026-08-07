The US President said he doesn't think Iran can go on for much longer in the conflict

President Donald Trump said the war could soon be over. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has declared the Strait of Hormuz as "sort of open" and claimed the war with Iran will soon be over.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

But speaking to reporters at the White House overnight, he said: "I ‌think it's going to ‌end pretty ‌soon. I don't think they [Iran] can go much longer." He also declared the Strait as being "sort of open", but added: "They can always shoot something. "They always have something or drop a mine, and if you have one mine sitting out there, you sort of mess things up because people don’t want to take their billion-dollar boats and accidentally get hit by a mine." Traffic through the Strait reportedly dropped to 33 vessels from Monday to Thursday this week, compared to 50 in the same period one week ago, according to data site Kpler. Before the war, around 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the strait before Iran closed it off. Brent crude rose $1.31 on Friday to trade at $83.80 per barrel. The president also took to his TruthSocial account to strenuously deny reports emerging this week claiming the US was running out of its stockpile of long-range missiles during the war.

Two of the sources indicated to Reuters that "virtually all" of these specific weapons have now been utilised after the war started in February. But Trump fired back, stating those who leaked the rumours would be "hunted down". He wrote: "The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. "Defence companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history. "The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought! President DJT." He also batted away suggestions that his relationship with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had broken down.

Trump also defended his Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth after reports emerged they had fallen out. Picture: Alamy