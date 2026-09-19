Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said the deal is a 'great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States'

Donald Trump has claimed the US has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland giving Washington permanent control over security on the Arctic island. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Sophie Clark

President Donald Trump celebrated a deal with Denmark and Greenland on Friday which he says: “Gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns.”

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While actual details of the plan are yet to be released prior to its official signing at the UN general assembly next week, the plan has been celebrated on all sides, with the Danish Prime Minister calling it a “great deal” which will recognise “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.” The Prime Minister of Greenland has also said it will "ensure and strengthen the security of the island.” The deal is believed to give the US power to build military structures on the island without approval from Denmark or Greenland. It also bans non-Nato countries from building bases on the island. It appears to be very similar to the US' existing 1951 agreement with Denmark, which allows the US to send as many troops as it wants to Greenland.It does not give the US access to mining or resource extraction in Greenland, which the president was threatening to implement when he initially began discussing a US takeover of the island. The president has referred to the deal as an “Infinite Life Agreement.” This is likely because the agreement will remain in place even if Greenland splits from Denmark in the future. Read more: Trump’s trade war threats ‘completely wrong’, says Starmer in emergency speech over Greenland Read more: Civil rights groups sue Trump administration over ‘voter intimidation’ fears ahead of US midterms

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump announces complete and permanent American security control over Greenland, and excludes any adversary from Greenland and the surrounding region. pic.twitter.com/MVuT4yAfG5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2026

In a post to Truth Social, President Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns. "There will be NO COST to the United States!" he added. The US President said the arrangement had been agreed with representatives from Denmark and Greenland, calling it a “great” and “historic” solution for all parties. Trump said the deal would allow America to take “whatever is necessary” to defend Greenland and the US, while preventing adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments there without US approval. Sir Vince Cable spoke to LBC about the deal and the UK's involvement with the Trump administration, saying: "I think Ed Davey also deserves a lot of credit for being the first British politician to set out very clearly how we should distance ourselves from the Trump administration." Sir Vince also told LBC that he added that he believes Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is showing a “brilliant example about how without throwing your toys out the pram, you can be independent member of an alliance. “I think his approach of building links with Europe and Indeed, other countries in the world is very much to be applauded.”

The contentious issue has been met with protest from Greenlanders. Picture: Getty

In July, the US President suggested America could pull all its troops out of Europe as he again berated Nato allies over their opposition to his ambition to annex Greenland arguing it should be “controlled by the United States”. Trump's assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen - both founding NATO members - and more broadly across Europe. The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track. "That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump said the issue of control over Greenland had harmed US ties with NATO. "That's what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States, and it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that's not going to happen," he said. "They wouldn't go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia." He argued that the Arctic island “should be controlled by the United States”. Mr Trump added: “And when they wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia, and we don’t have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe, because, as you probably noticed, Europe’s a very different place than it was 20 years ago, lot different, much different, much different, and they better be careful with immigration and energy. “If they’re not careful with those two things, you’re not going to have a Europe anymore.”

Greenland has been a topic of contention between the US President and NATO. Picture: Alamy

The renewed claims by Trump come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress in June that Greenland is part of Denmark "for now". Mr Rubio was asked by Sarah McBride, from the House of Representatives' foreign affairs committee, whether he was "aware that Greenland is indeed part of Denmark" during questioning over President Donald Trump's remarks that the US should take control of Greenland. In January, the White House said Trump was considering how to acquire Greenland, including a potential use of the US military, setting off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe, although talks have since been moved to a diplomatic track. Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic. The US currently has one active military base there, down from around 17 facilities in 1945. Mr Rubio was also asked whether the US "needs to own land within NATO to defend it".

Trump has insisted the US must have Greenland, even by military means if necessary. Picture: Getty