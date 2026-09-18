Donald Trump has claimed the US has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland giving Washington permanent control over security on the Arctic island.

Trump claims the US has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland over the Arctic island. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has claimed the US has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland giving Washington permanent control over security on the Arctic island.

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BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump announces complete and permanent American security control over Greenland, and excludes any adversary from Greenland and the surrounding region. pic.twitter.com/MVuT4yAfG5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2026

The US President described the agreement as having an “infinite life”, with no end date, and said the US would immediately begin developing a larger military presence in Greenland. He said the arrangement had been agreed with representatives from Denmark and Greenland, calling it a “great” and “historic” solution for all parties. Trump said the deal would allow America to take “whatever is necessary” to defend Greenland and the US, while preventing adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments there without US approval. In a statement, prime minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed that both Denmark and Greenland expect to sign an agreement with the US next week to boost security. In July, the US President suggested America could pull all its troops out of Europe as he again berated Nato allies over their opposition to his ambition to annex Greenland arguing it should be “controlled by the United States”. Trump's assertions that the US must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen - both founding NATO members - and more broadly across Europe. The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

The contentious issue has been met with protest from Greenlanders. Picture: Getty

"That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump said the issue of control over Greenland had harmed US ties with NATO. "That's what hurt my relationship with NATO, because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States, and it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships, and that's not going to happen," he said. "They wouldn't go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia." He argued that the Arctic island “should be controlled by the United States”. Mr Trump added: “And when they wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia, and we don’t have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe, because, as you probably noticed, Europe’s a very different place than it was 20 years ago, lot different, much different, much different, and they better be careful with immigration and energy. “If they’re not careful with those two things, you’re not going to have a Europe anymore.”

Greenland has been a topic of contention between the US President and NATO. Picture: Alamy

The renewed claims by Trump come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress in June that Greenland is part of Denmark "for now". Mr Rubio was asked by Sarah McBride, from the House of Representatives' foreign affairs committee, whether he was "aware that Greenland is indeed part of Denmark" during questioning over President Donald Trump's remarks that the US should take control of Greenland. In January, the White House said Trump was considering how to acquire Greenland, including a potential use of the US military, setting off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe, although talks have since been moved to a diplomatic track. Trump has described Greenland, an island of 57,000 people, as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic. The US currently has one active military base there, down from around 17 facilities in 1945. Mr Rubio was also asked whether the US "needs to own land within NATO to defend it".

Trump has insisted the US must have Greenland, even by military means if necessary. Picture: Getty