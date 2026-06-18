00:19 Sir Richard Dalton gives his expert insight into the peace deal.

10:21 Caller David thinks Iran have come out of the war 'quite well'.

16:40 Caller Raj disagrees and thinks Iran will be 'weakened' in the longer term.

18:53 Caller Zi comes at it at a different angle and sees Israel as the biggest loser.

23:18 Caller Ameen believes the outcome of the war proves that Iran was 'right'.