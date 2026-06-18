Trump claims victory in Iran... but who has really come out on top?
LBC callers and the former ambassador to Iran give their takes on Trump's 'peace deal' with Iran.
| Updated: 40m ago
Shelagh Fogarty hears from Sir Richard Dalton, the former ambassador to Iran, and LBC callers David, Raj, Zi and Ameen.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
00:19 Sir Richard Dalton gives his expert insight into the peace deal.
10:21 Caller David thinks Iran have come out of the war 'quite well'.
16:40 Caller Raj disagrees and thinks Iran will be 'weakened' in the longer term.
18:53 Caller Zi comes at it at a different angle and sees Israel as the biggest loser.
23:18 Caller Ameen believes the outcome of the war proves that Iran was 'right'.