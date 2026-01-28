Under Minnesota law, citizens can legally carry a concealed handgun in public, if they have a permit.

Donald Trump has suggested Mr Pretti shouldn't have taken a gun to a protest . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has clashed with the National Rifle Association (NRA) after suggesting the victim of a fatal shooting by federal agents should not have taken a gun to a protest.

Alex Pretti was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officer in Minnesota on Saturday. Mr Pretti's gun was confiscated by an officer during a struggle, but another fired at Mr Pretti while he was unarmed on the ground, video shared online appears to show. On Tuesday, as he greeted diners at an Iowa restaurant, Mr Trump weighed in on the incident with comments that were likely to exacerbate frustration among some of his backers who are also strong Second Amendment proponents. "He certainly shouldn't have been carrying a gun," Mr Trump said of Mr Pretti. He called it a "very, very unfortunate incident" but said: "I don't like that he had a gun. I don't like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That's a lot of bad stuff." Police have said Mr Pretti was a legal gun owner. Under Minnesota law, citizens can legally carry a concealed handgun in public, if they have a permit. Read more: Democrat Ilhan Omar 'attacked with unknown substance' using syringe after denouncing ICE in Minnesota Read more: Trump vows to 'de-escalate' after fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota spark national outrage

Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial in the area where Alex Pretti was shot dead. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, as Mr Trump left the White House to head to Iowa, he was repeatedly questioned by reporters about Mr Pretti's killing. Mr Trump disputed language used by his own deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who on social media described Mr Pretti as an "assassin" who "tried to murder federal agents". Vice President JD Vance shared the post. Mr Trump, when asked Tuesday if he believed Mr Pretti was an assassin, said: "No." When asked if he thought Mr Pretti's killing was justified, Mr Trump called it "a very sad situation" and said a "big investigation" was under way. "I'm going to be watching over it, and I want a very honourable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," he said. He also said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was quick to cast Mr Pretti as a violent instigator, would not be resigning.

The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be. — NRA (@NRA) January 28, 2026