Trump announced new 'Trump class' battleships. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US will build new 'Trump class' warships as tensions with Venezuela soar amid America's war on drug cartels, the US president has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking during a press conference from Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump said the new vessels will be the “fastest, biggest, and 100 times more powerful than any battleships ever built." They will form part of the US Navy’s “Golden Fleet”, replacing the Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and costing around $5bn each, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vessels will be 30,000-40,000 tons and will reportedly have the capacity to host futuristic technology such as directed energy lasers and railguns. "The US Navy will lead the design of the these ships along with me, because I'm a very aesthetic person," Mr Trump said. The first ship from the “Trump-class" vessels will be named the "USS Defiant", it has been revealed. Read more: US 'in pursuit' of third oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast in second operation this weekend Read more: Putin throws support behind Maduro as tensions between US and Venezuela reach boiling point

The ships will be part of the US Navy's new Golden Fleet initiative. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump vowed to "restore America as a major shipbuilding power" having previously complained about "rusty" US Navy ships. The fleet will also include new frigates unveiled last week as part of joint efforts by a team from the Navy and the White House to counter threats from China. However, Mr Trump said on Monday the fleet would counter “everybody”. It comes as the US ramps up pressure on Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro's regime after his administration announced it was in an ‘armed conflict’ with drug cartels from South America. Mr Trump said today the amount of drugs entering the US is down 96.2% since his administration began striking boats it alleges are carrying drugs from Venezuela. Meanwhile, multiple oil tankers have been seized off the coast of Venezuela this week, Mr Trump hinted this week that more seizures could be coming as he announced a blockade on oil tankers travelling to and from Venezuela.