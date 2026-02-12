Donald Trump has revoked a landmark Obama-era ruling that says greenhouse gases are a danger to public health.

Branding the decision “the largest deregulation in American history”, the White House claimed the cost of manufacturing cars would fall by $2,400 per vehicle.

The Trump administration hopes this will increase the number of petrol cars sold and slow the rise of electric vehicles.

In a move that goes against all available scientific evidence, the US president announced his decision to revoke the 2009 ruling that has acted as the central basis for US climate change policy for nearly two decades.

Environmental groups have called this the biggest rollback on climate change in decades and plan to challenge it in court.

“This is corruption, plain and simple. Old-fashioned, dirty political corruption,” said Sheldon Whitehouse, senator for Rhode Island, ahead of Trump's announcement.

“This is an agency that has been so infiltrated by the corrupt fossil fuel industry that it has turned an agency of government into the weapon of the fossil fuel polluters.”

“The Trump administration is abandoning its core responsibility to keep us safe from extreme weather and accelerating climate change,’' said Abigail Dillen, president of the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice.

“There is no way to reconcile EPA’s decision with the law, the science and the reality of disasters that are hitting us harder every year. Earthjustice and our partners will see the Trump administration in court.”

The ruling underpins essentially all US climate policy, including the Clean Air Act, which prevents corporations dumping large amounts of pollution into the air.

This is a breaking story, more follows...