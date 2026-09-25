Donald Trump has been accused of wanting to "colonise" Brazil and capture the country's resources by interfering with next month's election.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused the US President of attempting to sway the election in favour of his far-right adversary, Flávio Bolsonaro, to advance Trump's interests in the South American country.

The accusation was contained in a minute-long televised campaign ad on Thursday, in which a female narrator claimed the US President was trying to "colonise Brazil, take our riches, steal our future and leave us in the dust".

A spokesperson for the US state department described claims of interference last month as a "baseless lie".

In a post on X, Lula said Bolsonaro was "Trump's candidate" and accused him of wanting to "and over our country and our wealth to the United States."

He added:"If it depends on him, Brazil will become a colony again.

"But Brazil has only one owner: the Brazilian people."

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