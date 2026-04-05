After a "daring" operation, US President Donald Trump revealed that both crew members of an F-15 jet downed over Iran had been rescued.

The mission to find the second F-15 crew member had been ongoing for almost three days after the US aircraft was shot down on Friday while undertaking military operations in Iran.

Iran and the US were in a desperate race to locate the crew member, with Iranian officials offering a "precious prize" for the pilot's capture, with some reports claiming anyone who is able to find the US airman would be given $60,000.

The rescue operations were the first time in military memory that two American pilots had been retrieved separately from inside enemy territory.

Trump said the US rescued both airmen “without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded”.

US commandos extracted the officer in an operation that involved hundreds of troops, and dozens of US warplanes and helicopters, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.

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