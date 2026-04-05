'WE GOT HIM': Trump confirms missing US crew member from downed jet is 'safe and sound' after rescue operation in Iran
After a "daring" operation, US President Donald Trump revealed that both crew members of an F-15 jet downed over Iran had been rescued.
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The mission to find the second F-15 crew member had been ongoing for almost three days after the US aircraft was shot down on Friday while undertaking military operations in Iran.
Iran and the US were in a desperate race to locate the crew member, with Iranian officials offering a "precious prize" for the pilot's capture, with some reports claiming anyone who is able to find the US airman would be given $60,000.
The rescue operations were the first time in military memory that two American pilots had been retrieved separately from inside enemy territory.
Trump said the US rescued both airmen “without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded”.
US commandos extracted the officer in an operation that involved hundreds of troops, and dozens of US warplanes and helicopters, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.
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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the second airman had been recovered from "the treacherous mountains of Iran" after being hunted by Iranian forces. He said the officer sustained injuries but would recover.
The first rescue had been deliberately withheld from public confirmation to avoid compromising the second mission, the President added.
This comes as Trump has given Iran a 48-hour warning to make a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz, or "hell will reign [sic] down on them".
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT.
"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
On 27 March, Trump announced he was pausing any attack on Iranian energy plants for 10 days from then.