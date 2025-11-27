Trump confirms National Guard soldier shot in DC has died with another in critical condition
The President has confirmed that Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died in hospital after the shooting
One of the National Guard soldiers who was shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died, Donald Trump has said.
Listen to this article
The President has confirmed that Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died in hospital after the shooting which took place near the Farragut West metro station in the capital city
He did not confirm the current status of the second victim, Andrew Wolfe.
Wolfe was previously said to be in a critical condition.
The suspected gunman, Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakawal, 29, is still in a serious condition according to Trump.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump called for the government to review every Afghan immigrant who entered the US during Joe Biden’s administration.
Read more: Suspect in shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC worked with CIA in Afghanistan
Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence over Manchester synagogue attack
US authorities revealed the alleged shooter had been allowed to enter the US "due to his prior work with the US government" in Afghanistan prior to their withdrawal in 2021.
He was granted asylum by the immigration authorities earlier this year.
The president now wants every Afghan national who arrived in the US under the Biden-era policy to be reviewed following the incident, which he branded "an act of terror".
“We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden," he said.
Soon after Trump made this statement, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it had stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely.
Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he was “determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price”.
“As we are filled with anguish and grief for those who were shot, we’re also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve,” he added.
The US leader also slammed his predecessor's immigration policies and stated the shooting was a result of of lax vetting of Afghan migrants.
He then went on to criticise Afghanistan as a country, describing it as "a hellhole on earth".
During his rant, the president failed to acknowledge the vetting effort carried out by the US military, intelligence and immigration agents.
Trump concluded reconsideration of refugee and asylum status granted under previous administrations was justified by the latest attack.
"We must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country. If they can't love our country, we don't want them."
The shooting comes amid the increased presence of national guard troops across Washington, which has been in place since August after the Trump administration declared a "crime emergency".
Following the shooting, Trump ordered for 500 additional troops to join the 2,375 already stationed in Washington.
The Guard deployment was recently ruled unlawful by US district judge Jia Cobb, who called for it to be halted.
But this order does not come into effect until next month, and the Trump administration is appealing against the ruling.