By Chay Quinn

One of the National Guard soldiers who was shot in Washington DC on Wednesday has died, Donald Trump has said.

The President has confirmed that Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died in hospital after the shooting which took place near the Farragut West metro station in the capital city He did not confirm the current status of the second victim, Andrew Wolfe. Wolfe was previously said to be in a critical condition. The suspected gunman, Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakawal, 29, is still in a serious condition according to Trump. Earlier on Thursday, Trump called for the government to review every Afghan immigrant who entered the US during Joe Biden’s administration. Read more: Suspect in shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC worked with CIA in Afghanistan Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence over Manchester synagogue attack

The shooting comes amid the increased presence of National Guard troops across Washington. Picture: Getty

Afghan suspect. Picture: Reuters

The president now wants every Afghan national who arrived in the US under the Biden-era policy to be reviewed following the incident, which he branded “an act of terror”. Picture: Getty

US authorities revealed the alleged shooter had been allowed to enter the US "due to his prior work with the US government" in Afghanistan prior to their withdrawal in 2021. He was granted asylum by the immigration authorities earlier this year. The president now wants every Afghan national who arrived in the US under the Biden-era policy to be reviewed following the incident, which he branded "an act of terror". “We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden," he said. Soon after Trump made this statement, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it had stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely. Speaking from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he was “determined to ensure that the animal who perpetrated this atrocity pays the steepest possible price”. “As we are filled with anguish and grief for those who were shot, we’re also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve,” he added. The US leader also slammed his predecessor's immigration policies and stated the shooting was a result of of lax vetting of Afghan migrants.

The guard members shot were specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and staff sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24. Picture: Reuters