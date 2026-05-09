Mr Swinney had set his goal at winning an overall majority at Holyrood, saying that would provide a renewed mandate for a push for Scottish independence

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader John Swinney reacts after winning his seat. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US president Donald Trump has described John Swinney as a “good man” as he congratulated him on his election win.

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The SNP will remain Scotland’s largest party after winning 58 seats on Friday, a drop from the 64 MSPs elected for the party in 2021. Mr Swinney had set his goal at winning an overall majority at Holyrood, saying that would provide a renewed mandate for a push for Scottish independence. In a post on the Truth Social platform on Saturday, the US president said of Mr Swinney: “He is a good man, who worked very hard, along with the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, with respect to Tariff relief for Great Scottish Whiskey – and deserves this Big Electoral Victory!” The First Minister had pushed hard for an end to Scotch whisky tariffs last year, with the president crediting him when the levies were eventually scrapped last month. Read More: John Swinney declares victory for SNP in Holyrood election - but fails to win majority Read More: Swinney ‘very concerned’ by reports of BP considering leaving North Sea

The issue caused a wrangle between Mr Swinney and the UK Government over who should receive the credit for the scrapping of the tariffs. Scottish Labour also endured a torrid election, dropping from 22 seats in 2021 to 17, level with Reform UK in second place. But party leader Anas Sarwar remained defiant, telling journalists at his Glasgow count on Friday his party was “hurting”, adding; “We advocate for change, we didn’t win that argument, but it’s my job to hold us together and that’s a job I intend to do.” The Scottish Greens, meanwhile, increased their MSP count to a record high of 15, including their first two wins in local constituencies, with former co-leader Lorna Slater unseating the SNP’s Culture Secretary Angus Robertson in the day’s biggest scalp.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with some of the newly elected SNP MSPs on Calton Hill, Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

The party’s new MSP for Glasgow Southside – the seat held by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon for 15 years – Holly Bruce, said the wins showed the Greens were no longer a “wasted vote” in local seats. The Scottish Tories dropped from second place to fourth with 12 seats, while the Lib Dems increased their tally to 10 MSPs. Speaking after winning a mandate to be returned as First Minister, Mr Swinney said the relationship between the Scottish Government and UK Government had “soured” over recent months. “I’d like to enjoy a more co-operative relationship with the United Kingdom Government,” he said.