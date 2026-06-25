The supplemental budget request also includes some $1.4 billion to address the Ebola outbreak in Africa

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at the opening of the Great American State Fair, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump's administration asked the US Congress on Wednesday for $87.6 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran war, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers already frustrated with the conflict.

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The supplemental funding request, posted on the White House website and transmitted to Congress, includes $67.15 billion for the military, in addition to some $1 trillion appropriated last year and another $1.5 trillion Trump wants for next year. The White House said the latest funding request is to cover operational costs of the Iran war, including for military personnel and readiness, operational costs to rebuild weapons stocks, and classified programs. The funding request for the military includes $21 billion to procure munitions, strengthen the U.S. industrial base and support critical capabilities.

The US Senate passed a war powers resolution on Tuesday, directing Trump to halt military action against Iran, weeks after the measure passed the House, as a handful of Trump's fellow Republicans in both chambers joined almost every Democrat in a rebuke to Trump. During a lunch at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Trump got into a shouting match over the war with Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the Republicans who voted in favour of the resolution. The supplemental request immediately met resistance. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have complained since the US and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28 that Trump and his team have not kept them informed about the conflict or his plans. Read more: Trump and Republican senator engage in shouting match over giving $300 billion to Iran in peace deal Read more: US Senate votes to halt Iran war in latest Trump rebuke

Additionally, lawmakers have noted that the US Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the right to send troops into war, and accuse Trump of disregarding that separation of powers. Republicans could face a difficult vote for the request, given the war's deep unpopularity and only months remaining until midterm elections in November that will determine whether they retain control of Congress. Democrats also accuse Trump of ignoring the needs of Americans who have been grappling with a steep rise in fuel and food prices since the fighting began. "We should be lowering costs for the American people, not writing another blank check for Trump," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer posted on X after Congress received the request.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images