It comes after the UK approved the use of its bases for the US to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said the US is considering “winding down” its Middle East military operation. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

President Donald Trump said the US is considering “winding down” war in Iran, despite sending more troops and warships to the region and requesting billions of dollars from Congress to fund the war.

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The president also called on other nations to "guard" the Strait of Hormuz, after another climb in oil prices sent the US stock market sharply lower. Writing on Truth Social on Friday, Mr Trump said: "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran." He added that the Strait of Hormuz "will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. "Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them." Read more: Caller Khalid has some views on the US-Iran war that Tom finds 'ridiculous' Read more: US to use UK bases to 'degrade' Iranian missile sites being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US has deployed three more warships and roughly 2,500 additional marines to the Middle East. Picture: Getty

It comes as Washington sources have said the Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, marking the second deployment of Marines to the region in the past week. The roughly 2,200 to 2,500 Marines will be deployed on the California-based USS Boxer amphibious. White House officials have said Trump's desperation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could lead the US to invade Kharg Island. “He wants Hormuz open,” a White House official told Axios. “If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made. “We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump. I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics, but the president is going to do what’s right,” a second senior official said. According to a report in Axios, Washington is hoping a blockade of the Island would put pressure on Iran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which transports around 20% of the global oil supply.

Iran continues to press its campaign against its oil-exporting neighbours, threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunging the global energy economy into crisis. Picture: Getty

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump also left a muddled picture of whether the US would guard the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. The US president launched a fresh attack on his NATO allies on Friday , branding them "cowards" in a blistering TruthSocial post. "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" he raged "They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices." "So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER"

Speaking on Thursday night, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the war could end “a lot faster than people think”. Picture: Getty