President Trump questioned Denmark's claim over Greenland, saying "because the boat went there 500 years ago and then left, that doesn't give you title to property".

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has reiterated his desire for the US to take over Greenland, as European leaders continue to push back against his demands.

The President has shared an AI generated image of himself alongside Marco Rubio and JD Vance planting the US flag in Greenland, with a sign that says "Greenland - US Territory - Est. 2026". Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump continued his narrative, asserting that the US needs Greenland for security purposes. He said: "We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it. Denmark, they're wonderful people and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there. "And, you know, because the boat went there 500 years ago and then left, that doesn't give you title to property." Mr Trump went on to talk about NATO and his role in forcing countries to up defence spending. He said: "So we'll be talking about it with the various people. We've had tremendous success and we've, you know, I've done more for NATO than anybody else."

Trump shared the AI generated image to social media. Picture: Social media

"I don't think you'd have NATO right now. I got him to go 5% and pay, as opposed to 2% and not pay. I've done more than any other American president for NATO by far." The US President also announced he had a "very good telephone call" with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, concerning Greenland. Mr Trump said he has agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he said: "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. "There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! "The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far.

Mr Trump went on to share another image of the US flag plastered across a map, after admitting he was set to speak with NATO over Greenland. Picture: Truth Social

"Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. "We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP." Shortly after the post, Mr Trump shared what appears to be private messages sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron. In the message, Mr Macron says he supports the President on Syria and Iran, but he does not understand what he's doing in Greenland. Mr Macron then offers to set up a meeting between Mr Trump and other world leaders after Davos in Paris.

Messages shared by President Trump to Truth Social. Picture: Social media

The US president said on Monday evening he was 100% committed to hitting the UK and European allies with tariffs over their opposition to his plan to annex Greenland. Mr Trump said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark. He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”. Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”