Sir Keir Starmer believes Donald Trump’s criticism of Sir Sadiq Khan is “wrong,” Downing Street has said, after the Prime Minister faced calls to stand up to the US president.

No 10’s defence of the Labour London Mayor came a day after it declined to criticise the president’s attack on him.

Mr Trump’s latest salvo in his long-running spat with Sir Sadiq came in an interview in which he branded the UK politician a “disaster” and “disgusting”.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary told reporters on Wednesday: “Those comments are wrong."

She praised the mayor, saying: “The Mayor of London is doing an excellent job in London, delivering free school meals in primary schools, cleaning up London’s air with the world’s largest clean air zone and starting record numbers of council houses.

“The Prime Minister is hugely proud of the Mayor of London’s record and proud to call him a colleague and a friend.”

