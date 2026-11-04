Donald Trump is a busted flush as of this morning here in Washington DC. You can call it a rebuke. You can call it a rout. You can call it, as one news organisation has, a blunami. But this is a total, utter blowout for the President of the United States and his inner circle.

The scale of this Democratic Party victory is beyond anything Democrats themselves dared to dream, and beyond anything the opinion polls suggested. They have taken control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, and Donald Trump is now facing two years in which his ability to govern will be dramatically curtailed.

But there is an important distinction between what this result means for the President at home and what it means for his ability to act abroad.

Because while Democrats have won the power to frustrate his domestic agenda, they cannot necessarily stop him from doing what he wants on the international stage. And nowhere is that more significant than in the war in Iran.

Democrats are going to pass all sorts of resolutions insisting that Trump must bring the war to an end. But the President can simply ignore them. He retains the powers of the presidency to pursue his foreign policy, and any legislation that crosses his desk can be vetoed.

The Democrats will not have the two-thirds majority required on Capitol Hill to override those vetoes.

So for all the extraordinary scale of this Democratic victory, it does not mean Donald Trump has lost the ability to pursue the war in Iran. He can continue to use the powers of the presidency to his best ability.

That is an important qualification to what has otherwise been a spectacular electoral humiliation.

The President will find himself constrained over the next two years. The Democrats will have the opportunity to investigate his activities and those of key figures in his inner circle. They will be able to scrutinise the likes of Pete Hegseth, Todd Blanche, Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, as well as Elon Musk and the business interests that have benefited from their proximity to the White House.

And those investigations could tie this administration up in knots.

But it is not necessarily the same story when it comes to foreign policy. The President still has enormous powers, and the Democrats' ability to challenge him through Congress has its limits.

That is why it would be a mistake to interpret last night's result as a complete reversal of Trump's ability to act.

The American Constitution has been found wanting over the past two years. The checks and balances meant to prevent a President from exercising power without sufficient scrutiny have proved inadequate. It has taken an extraordinary movement of voters, many of them moving away from Republicans for the first time in their voting history, to express their fury at what Trump has done to the country since returning to power.

And Republicans have major questions to answer. Where were you for the last two years? What was the Republican majority in Congress doing while the President was chipping away at American democracy and the country's standing on the world stage?

This was also a rebuke to the captains of industry, the technology executives and the media organisations that have bent the knee to Donald Trump. Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and the rest have all been reminded that the American public has had enough of powerful people prostrating themselves before the President.

The technology industry has suffered an abject disaster, too, with voters pushing back against the expansion of AI and the construction of data centres. That should be a warning to our own government in the UK that members of the public have questions about this industry and want the opportunity to weigh in.

But for Donald Trump, the immediate challenge will be navigating a Congress that is no longer prepared to give him a free pass.

He cannot dismiss this result as rigged. As he said of his own victory in 2024, that was too big for the Democrats to rig. This Democratic victory is too big for him to make that argument now.

I don't think it is completely over for President Donald Trump. He retains the powers of his office, particularly in foreign policy, and the Democrats cannot simply force him to abandon the war in Iran.

They can investigate him. They can pass resolutions. They can make life extremely difficult for his administration. But when it comes to the conduct of American foreign policy, he still has considerable freedom of action.

Last night, the American electorate delivered a devastating verdict on Donald Trump. It has halted him in his tracks legislatively and turned him into a lame duck President.

But the limits of that victory are important. The Democrats may have won control of Congress, but they have not taken control of the White House. And on Iran, that distinction matters enormously.

I do wonder whether Trump will stick around for the next two years or, at some point, decide to throw in the towel and hand the presidency to JD Vance, giving him a chance to build up some head of steam before 2028.

He has never looked like a quitter to me. But this is a very different political landscape from the one he woke up to yesterday.

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Simon Marks is LBC's America Correspondent.

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