In Florida, Trump vows to deal with Cuba after Iran gets settled

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on those seeking change in Cuba to partner with the CIA as President Donald Trump said Washington would "take care of Cuba" after dealing with Iran.

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President Donald Trump points toward supporters as he takes the stage at Alico Arena in Florida. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

Trump, who won 68% of the Cuban American vote in Florida in the 2024 election, said American naval forces from Iran will stop at Cuba on the way home. "We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal," he said. Secretary of State Rubio, a former US senator from Florida, has been handling much of the Cuba-related policy for Trump. "To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time," Rubio said on X on Friday, urging those disappointed by Cuba's government "to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA." His post did not elaborate. Trump's rally was intended to boost the electoral prospects of Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds, who is running for governor against Democrat David Jolly.

Havana's water shortages and power cuts have complicated hygiene in a city plagued by viruses. Picture: Reuters

President Donald Trump smiles after speaking at a campaign rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy