Donald Trump has told Cuba it must “make a deal before it's too late” in the wake of the US seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Taking to TruthSocial on Sunday, President Trump said: "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela.

Venezuela has long played a key role in the Cuban economy, sending around 35,000 barrels of oil a day to the island.

Taking aim at Cuba today, the US president warned all oil deliveries from Venezuela to Cuba will be halted.

“In return, Cuba provided 'Security Services' for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

Despite warning of consequences, the President did not specify what exactly would happen to Cuba.

At least 32 Cubans were killed when the US launched its operation in Venezuela - most of whom were part of Maduro’s security detail.

"Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week's USA attack, and Venezuela doesn't need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump said.

"Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will."

President Trump has made no secret of what he plans to do with Venezuela’s oil reserves, telling business leaders of the money to be made earlier this week.

He told American oil bosses: "We're going to discuss how these great American companies can help rapidly rebuild Venezuela's dilapidated oil industry and bring millions of barrels of oil production to benefit the United States, the people of Venezuela and the entire world.

"If you look at it, we're taking back what was taken from us. They took our oil industry.

"Venezuela has also agreed that the US will immediately begin refining and selling up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil, which will continue indefinitely."