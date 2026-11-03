The US President said Washington would still support Israel if needed.

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump says the US will stop providing Israel with $4 billion in annual funding by the end of the year, following an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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“Now, as ​far ⁠as paying Israel, ‌Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal ‌that we give ‌Israel $4 billion a year, and we made ⁠a deal months ago that we're stopping,” Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends. However, the US President said Washington would still support Israel if needed. “We've already agreed that by the ‌end of this ​year we won't be ‌paying Israel. ⁠Now we'll help ⁠Israel if they need it,” Mr Trump said. Mr Trump added that Democrats and left-wing politicians were using the US financial support to Israel as a talking point to criticise Republicans. Read more: LIVE: Midterm voting begins in US as Trump hopes Republicans hold onto Congress Read more: US launches fresh strikes on Iran hours before Americans to vote in midterms as Trump gives closing campaign speech

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

It is unclear which funding Mr Trump was referring to. A deal agreed under Barack Obama provides Israel with $3.8 billion (£3bn) in US military aid each year until 2028, with talks already underway over what happens next. “They can buy whatever they want,” Mr Trump said. “So can Europe. We make the greatest weapons in the world.” Mr Netanyahu has previously said he wants Israel to move away from relying on American military support within a decade. Israel has received more than $300 billion in US economic and military aid since 1948, adjusted for inflation, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The comments come as tensions remain high between the US, Israel and Iran, following renewed American strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island overnight. Several explosions were reported on the Iranian island of Queshem, which the US described as "limited" and in response to one of its aircraft reportedly being shot at. Trump told reporters on Monday night: "We had a war with Iran, we won. I don't know if you even call it a war because we haven't been doing any fighting for months." But despite Trump's claims, reports in the US suggested the White House has been engaged in smaller attacks on Tehran for weeks despite talking up the prospects of a peace deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a majority in the recent Israeli elections. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty