The US refused to send delegates to the summit over claims South Africa is persecuting its Afrikaner white minority

President Donald Trump holds up news articles related to violence in South Africa during a meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has vowed to cut off all payments and subsidies to South Africa following a fallout over the G20.

In a post shared on social media, the US President announced he will not be inviting South Africa to the G20 summit in Miami next year. The US opted against sending delegates to this year's summit in Johannesburg over Mr Trump's claims that South Africa is violently persecuting its Afrikaner white minority. They said they would send an official from the US's South African embassy - but the country refused that, saying it was an insult to hand over to a junior embassy official. This meant the G20 summit in South Africa ended without the usual handover to the next host. Read more: ‘Are you a stupid person?': Trump slams reporter in heated exchange over Afghan shooter Read more: Putin vows to fight 'until the last Ukrainian dies' unless Kyiv accepts Trump peace plan

World leaders attend G20 summit in Johannesburg. Picture: Getty

President Trump has doubled down on his attacks on South Africa saying: "The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers." He said: "To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them. Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide." He said because the summit closed without the hand off, at his direction, South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20 in the US next year. Mr Trump added: "South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately."

