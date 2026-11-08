President Donald Trump has said he was "only kidding" about appointing Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as press secretary.

However, the MAGA President added that he will speak with White on Monday on other matters.

Trump said White, a prominent supporter, "loves the idea" of being press secretary, but added he "was kidding" about the role, describing the suggestion as "just a little fun."

"I will tell you, I was only kidding," Trump told reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.