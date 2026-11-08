Trump says he was 'only kidding' about appointing UFC boss Dana White as press secretary
Trump said White "loves the idea" of being press secretary, but added he "was kidding" about the role - describing the suggestion as "just a little fun."
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
President Donald Trump has said he was "only kidding" about appointing Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White as press secretary.
Listen to this article
However, the MAGA President added that he will speak with White on Monday on other matters.
Trump said White, a prominent supporter, "loves the idea" of being press secretary, but added he "was kidding" about the role, describing the suggestion as "just a little fun."
"I will tell you, I was only kidding," Trump told reporters, explaining that he had posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters as potential assistants to White as part of the joke.
In Saturday's post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying they were needed to "defend us against the Lunatic Left."
Trump said White would visit him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons.
White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilise support for his 2024 presidential campaign.
He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring UFC fights to the White House lawn this year.