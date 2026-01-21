By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has attacked the UK and Europe’s green energy policies and implied China was laughing all the way to the bank for selling turbines in such larch quantities to Western governments.

At a long speech to world leaders in Davos he said the US had managed to avoid the ‘Green New Scam’ under his leadership saying that green energy was the “greatest hoax in history.” He claimed electricity prices in Germany are now 64% higher, and that the UK only produces only a third of the energy it produced in 1999. He also criticised UK governments for not using North Sea oil - claiming there are 500 years of reserves - saying that's why prices are up. "The United Kingdom produces just one third of the total energy from all sources that it did in 1999," he said.

Donald Trump walks down the red carpet to deliver his speech in Davos. Picture: Getty

"Think of that? One third, and they're sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere in the world, but they don't use it. "That's one reason why their energy has reached catastrophically low levels with equally high prices". He said China makes ‘all of the windmills’ and that only ‘stupid people’ buy them. “China makes all of the windmills and I haven't found any windmills in China,” he said. “Stupid people buy windfarms. They kill the birds they ruin the landscapes.” Mr Trump also told the forum that "Europe is not heading in the right direction". He said he "doesn't recognise Europe", referencing mass migration. "I love Europe and I want to see Europe do good, but it's not heading in the right direction," the US President said from the lectern, hours after Air Force One touched down. Taking aim at European leaders, Trump went on to insist that they "don't even understand what's happening and the ones that do understand, aren't doing anything about it." Hitting out at Europe's approach to "unchecked mass migration" and reliance on "dirty jobs," the US President insisted that "Europe is not heading in the right direction". He added that many countries had "foolishly followed" in the footsteps of Joe Biden by "turning their backs on everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong," he said from behind the lectern. Insisting that the world ultimately benefits from the US economy, he told leaders: "you follow us up, and you follow us down". Read more: Starmer tells PMQs he will 'not yield' to Donald Trump over future of Greenland Read more: 'You'll find out': Trump refuses to say how far he'll go to take Greenland ahead of crunch address to European leaders

President Donald Trump addresses the audience during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

The US President stepped off the plane at midday alongside his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He will speak to world leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as US relations with Europe dip amid his threats to take control of Greenland. It comes as the US signalled that trade talks with the UK have been put on hold, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of “letting us down” over the Chagos Islands. Scott Bessent, the US treasury secretary, said no further trade talks were scheduled between the two countries as relations stooped to a new low following Mr Trump’s tariff war.

Trump was joined by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (2nd L), United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Picture: Getty