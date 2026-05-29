Donald Trump said he would make a final decision on Friday over a deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire

Trump met with his Cabinet on Wednesday, days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

From the White House situation room, US President Donald Trump said he would make a final decision over a deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire that would need to include opening the Strait of Hormuz and dismantling Tehran's capacity to make a nuclear weapon.

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Sources had said a deal was in the works to extend a truce in place since early April for another 60 days to allow oil and gas shipments to resume through the strategic waterway while negotiators tackle contentious issues such as Iran's nuclear program. "I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," he said in a post on Truth Social. "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. "The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be "unearthed" by the US. There has been no immediate response from Iran, but earlier its top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, sounded sceptical. Read more: Who is Pam Bondi? Trump ally reveals cancer diagnosis and testifies over Epstein Files Read more: US government seeking to release a $250 note with Trump's face on it

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may start to go home. Picture: Truth Social

"We do not trust guarantees and words, only actions are the criterion. No action will be taken before the other side acts," Qalibaf said in a social media post, without elaborating. "The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war the day after." In his post on Truth Social, Trump said mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may start to go home: "Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!" He added that no money would be exchanged "until further notice" - a possible reference to Iran's demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations or a release of Iranian funds frozen abroad.

It comes after JD Vance said on Thursday the US and Iran were "very close" to agreeing to a ceasefire extension, but approval from Donald Trump was still needed The framework would reportedly allow shipping traffic to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. The development follows increased hostilities between Tehran and Washington in recent days. US officials said the deal terms were largely agreed on Tuesday, Axios report, but both sides still need approval from senior figures. The 60-day Memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program will reportedly state that shipping through the strait of Hormuz will be "unrestricted" and Iran will have to remove all mines from the Strait within 30 days. The US President said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the United States has decades-long military and economic ties. "It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine," he said.

Trump's administration will reportedly commit to discuss sanctions relief and release of frozen Iranian funds. Picture: Alamy

This comes as Mr Trump claimed Iran were "negotiating on fumes", branding Tehran as “very much intent” on making a deal, but they “haven’t gotten there” yet. He added: “We’re not satisfied with it, but ‌we will be. We ⁠will be either that ⁠or we’ll have to just finish the job.” The US naval blockade will be lifted in the understanding, but "in proportion to the restoration of commercial shipping", officials said. The deal will include an Iranian commitment to abandon a nuclear weapon programme, and an agreement will be negotiated on how to dispose Iran's highly enriched uranium.

Iranians drive past a billboard featuring US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, erected on Valiasr Square in Tehran May 28. Picture: Getty