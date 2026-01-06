'Nobody can take us': Trump declares US has world's most 'lethal military' as Europe rejects Greenland plans
Trump has said taking over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is vital for his country's national security.
Donald Trump has said the operation in Venezuela to remove President Nicolas Maduro proves the US has "the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated" military in the world.
Speaking at the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat on Tuesday, the president warned "nobody can take us".
He said: "It's [the most] fearsome military on planet Earth, and it's not even close. You know, I've been saying it for a long time. Nobody can take us."
The US bombed Venezuela on Saturday before forces took Maduro and flew him to New York where he is facing drugs and weapons charges.
Speaking of the operation, Trump said: "They knew we were coming... the electricity for almost the entire country was turned off.
"That's when they knew there was a problem. There was no electricity... So we sort of got them a little by surprise, but it was a brilliant. It was brilliant tactically. It was an incredible thing."
Trump's boasting comes after he insisted that taking over Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, is vital for his country's national security.
Sir Keir Starmer and European counterparts have said they will "not stop defending" Greenland's territorial integrity in the face of continued threats from Trump to annex it.
The Prime Minister and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Denmark called the US, as a Nato ally, an "essential partner" in defending Arctic security and stressed that Greenland "belongs to its people" in a joint statement.
One of Trump's senior aides said on Monday that nobody would mount a military fight against the US to defend Greenland.
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that efforts to take over the territory by force would mean the end of the Nato military alliance.
Sir Keir and the other leaders said: "Nato has made clear that the Artic region is a priority and European allies are stepping up.
"We and many other allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries.
"The Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - is part of Nato.
"Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with Nato allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.
"These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."