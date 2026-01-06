Donald Trump has said the operation in Venezuela to remove President Nicolas Maduro proves the US has "the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated" military in the world.

Speaking at the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat on Tuesday, the president warned "nobody can take us".

He said: "It's [the most] fearsome military on planet Earth, and it's not even close. You know, I've been saying it for a long time. Nobody can take us."

The US bombed Venezuela on Saturday before forces took Maduro and flew him to New York where he is facing drugs and weapons charges.

Speaking of the operation, Trump said: "They knew we were coming... the electricity for almost the entire country was turned off.

"That's when they knew there was a problem. There was no electricity... So we sort of got them a little by surprise, but it was a brilliant. It was brilliant tactically. It was an incredible thing."

