The President defended the ICE officer who shot Renee Nicole Good dead in Minneapolis

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has defended an immigration officer who shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis after she allegedly tried to run them over in her car during an "enforced operation."

President Trump defended the shooting. Picture: Alamy

The woman, 37, who has been named locally as Renee Nicole Good, died at the wheel of her SUV which she was alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the female was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday, after she reportedly tried to "weaponise her vehicle." Despite criticism from the city's Mayor who told the ICE agents to "get the f*** out," Mr Trump defended the shooting. Read more: Face of January 6 riots 'QAnon Shaman' to run for Arizona governor as he no longer supports 'corrupt' Donald Trump Read more: Trump claims interim Venezuelan government will provide US with 'up to 50 million barrels of oil'

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: "The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence. Video footage of the incident has emerged on social media which shows a separate officer approach the passenger side on foot before the car appears to attempt to move away. Another armed agent then fires his gun three times towards the car.

Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the city's Mayor Jacob FreyGet told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis." He said: "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite." In a statement, Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

The full statement from Ms McLaughlin read: "ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. "He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased.

Federal law enforcement officers stand near the roadblock. Picture: Alamy